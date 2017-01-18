Diamond Mattress Expands Bed-In-Box Lines

News release written by Diamond Mattress and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

DIAMOND® MATTRESS EXPANDING BED-IN-BOX LINES IN LV

TO GIVE RETAILERS ADDITIONAL OPTIONS IN EXPLOSIVE BOXED-BED CATEGORY

RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Cal.—Having seen its bed-in-box sales grow to 30 percent of its entire mattress business, Diamond® Mattress is launching in Las Vegas two new bed-in-box collections that further diversify the producer’s burgeoning portfolio of boxed models.

The company will present in its C-1552 showroom a new three-model Phantom™ line in a choice of firm, medium or plush, plus a new Destination™ collection offering the same three comfort choices.

“We’re experiencing rapid growth in the boxed-bed segment, which is why we’re expanding our offerings with new designs and additional features,” noted Diamond president Shaun Pennington. “The level of consumer engagement in this category is amazing.”

The new Phantom line, which is set to retail at $799 in queen (mattress only), is a contemporary-styled collection featuring latex, ventilated Cool Touch™ gel memory foam and other foam layers, including a high-density base foam.

At 11.5 inches high, Phantom mattresses are covered in a new non-quilted, white Snowstorm™ knit fabric that’s cool to the touch. The borders are covered in a non-quilted gray knit. On an upholstered platform base, the overall look is trendy, sleek and modern.

Diamond’s new Destination collection has a more traditional luxury look, using a quilted panel on top rather than fabric-covered latex. Expected to retail at the same price levels as the Phantom models, Destination beds use a white CoolTek™ stretch knit with black accents that highlight the quilt pattern.

CoolTek is a moisture-wicking fabric that enhances air circulation and mattress breathability.

The Destination models also have a black damask border fabric that features circular tufting.

Diamond’s marketing approach enables retailers to offer their customers the convenient choice of either taking their mattress home that day or having it drop-shipped to their home anywhere in the U.S. for a low, flat rate.

“Our objective is to give stores the options that their customers are looking for and to create a positive experience for mattress shoppers whether online or in-store,” Pennington said.

Diamond also will present a new point-of-sale display that promotes the high performance pillows and mattress and pillow protectors the company is launching during the show.

Established in 1946, Diamond Mattress specializes in custom products and programs tailored to individual retailer needs. The company also dedicates itself to offering consumers innovative, quality products at affordable values.

12-12-16

Contact:

Susan Ebaugh

Lilly Management Group

630-377-2424

sebaugh@lillymanagement.com

###