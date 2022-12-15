Diamond Mattress Integrates Fiberglass-Free FR Solution

To enhance the safety of its mattresses, Diamond is adding a fiberglass-free flame retardant.

Diamond Mattress is now using fiberglass-free flame retardant (FR) in its mattress manufacturing as a healthier and safer solution for consumers, according to a news release.

“While fiberglass-free FR is not the standard or required, anytime we can choose a healthier, safer option, we will,” said Patrick Wolf, vice president of sales for Diamond. “We make wellness products and take seriously the responsibility to enhance health and safety for consumers.”

Fiberglass is a composite material made of glass and reinforced plastic, sometimes used in mattresses as a low-cost flame retardant. It is safe if it stays inside the mattress, but if it gets out due to a worn-out, damaged or defective mattress cover, it can be harmful either by contact or airborne particles.

With its fiberglass-free FR solution, Diamond’s mattresses are laminated and sewn or glued closed on one side, allowing it to conform to the mattress with a glove-like fit. Eliminating the need to apply an FR sock, the laminated FR creates a tailored look to the zipper cover with the additional benefit of maintaining the integrity of its original shape and design. It also eliminates the task of managing FR sock inventory.

The company said the use of fiberglass-free FR enhances product safety and quality without affecting price.