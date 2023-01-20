Diamond Mattress Turns Up Volume in Vegas With Several Company Firsts

NEWS RELEASE | VEGAS 2023

Dynamic mattress manufacturer grabs more space to show more products than ever before in company history and bring fun to 9th floor of Building B.

RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. (Jan. 13, 2023) – Diamond Mattress says it is turning up the volume at the upcoming Las Vegas Market to “cut through the recession noise” with the company’s largest showroom space to date, displaying its broadest product assortment, and offering the hottest market deals.

With more than 50% additional display space for this market, Diamond is showing off its broad and proven capabilities with new boxed beds, premium natural collections, top-selling and strong performance lines, and latest innovations including Technogel mattresses.

“As ‘Your Trusted Partner for Custom Sleep Solutions’ we plan to show retailers exactly why with each one of our products at market, made and merchandised to differentiate your brand and maximize your margins,” said Patrick Wolf, vice president of sales and education at Diamond Mattress.

Diamond will introduce two new boxed bed versions of the original Technogel mattress program, which includes four models that offer distinct soft, medium and firm feels with conforming support and comfort through a combination of adaptive gel technology. They feature zoned cushioning, specialty memory foams and Talalay latex. Two models are offered in 10-inch profiles and the other two in 12-inch profiles.

Technogel experts will be in the showroom to provide information and demonstrate the unique features and attributes of the patented cooling gel technology.

Building on its highly successful retail launch of the Cloudtech collection, Diamond is offering a boxed bed program. It includes two boxed versions of the Stratus model and two of the Nimbus model featuring Technogel. The line debuted last spring at the 37-store chain Sit ‘n Sleep and quickly broke company sales records.

To support retailers with recent shifts in retail traffic, Diamond is offering “hot market buys” on some of its highest performing mattress lines and “huge promotions” on adjustable bases.

“While the economy appears to be slowing, we have our foot on the gas pedal to help retailers drive that business. It is not our style at Diamond to let up or go quiet,” said Wolf.

Diamond will deliver as “The Most Fun Showroom” with a party atmosphere and cornhole tournament. Wolf said “great fun and games and business” can be found at the Diamond showroom B-975, January 29 through February 2.

About Diamond Mattress:

Diamond Mattress is a Top 20 U.S. mattress manufacturer and leading omnichannel sleep wellness brand with a tradition of product and manufacturing innovation. The privately held, fourth-generation company is committed to superior service with a focus on custom solutions of high quality and value while promoting the importance of sleep and its impact on personal wellness.