Dormeo Unveils Storage Base

DORMEO N.A. PUTTING MORE UNDER THE MATTRESS

MANUFACTURER WILL INTRODUCE FIRST STORAGE BASE AT VEGAS MARKET

PLANO, TX – Whether a consumer lives in a mansion or a studio apartment, the one thing they share in common is a belief that they don’t have enough storage space. In response to increasing consumer demands for space saving solutions particularly in the bedroom, Dormeo N.A. announced the introduction of its Elite Platform Storage Base at the upcoming Winter Las Vegas Furniture Market, Jan. 24th – 28th.

The Elite Platform Storage Base is the company’s first product intended to increase storage space for consumers at affordable price points. The base is specifically designed to support a Dormeo mattress without the need for a box spring. It is constructed from solid angle iron that has been bolted to particle board for extra durability.

The versatile design aesthetic of the iron bedframe also allows for it to be easily integrated into a consumer’s already furnished home. Each Elite Platform Storage Base includes two interchangeable 15 gallon drawers with the option of adding two additional drawers for more storage space if needed. The optional additional drawers fit directly underneath the platform bedframe to provide extra storage without taking up space on the floor.

“Consumer demands for additional storage has never been higher. We developed this new platform base following conversations with many of our retail partners looking for a way to increase ticket sales while providing customers a wider variety of products to provide space saving solutions,” said Dormeo N.A. Chief Executive Officer Jon Stowe. “We are dedicated to providing the best sleep solutions for our customers and are constantly looking for ways to enhance our models.”

The Elite Platform Storage Base will retail at $499 in queen. To see Dormeo’s complete product portfolio visit their showroom in space B-0922 at the upcoming Las Vegas Market.

For more than 10 years, Dormeo has been a leading mattress brand in Europe and Asia. Making its North American debut as Dormeo Octaspring in 2012, the company introduced its patented Octaspring to the U.S. market. A breakthrough in mattress technology, the Octaspring’s individual memory foam springs work together to form the core of the revolutionary Octaspring mattress. With its U.S. showroom and distribution center in Plano, TX, Dormeo Octaspring is part of Studio Moderna Group, a leading European multi-channel direct marketing company.

