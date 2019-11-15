Dream Team

Sleep Savvy’s staff is talented and diligent — and I’m thankful its members have become my friends

Every couple of years, I think it’s important — and well-deserved — to recognize the people who bring you Sleep Savvy. There are six women, along with me, who manage the editorial, advertising and circulation functions of our magazine, which is published eight times a year and has a strong social media presence. The same full-time staff also creates our monthly sister publication, BedTimes.

Putting together 20 magazines a year takes focus, conviction, skill, creativity, quick thinking and a healthy sense of humor. Here’s a brief introduction to the women who work their magic to deliver these pages to you:

Kerri Bellias, vice president of sales, is responsible for the advertising you see here. An experienced magazine advertising professional, Kerri brings grace and persistence to this critical position.

Managing ad contracts, deadlines, materials and myriad other ad-related tasks is Julie Lewis Dossey, our ad production and sales coordinator. Her organizational skills and attention to detail help keep the magazines running smoothly.

On the editorial side, Barbara T. Nelles oversees our cyber efforts, thus her title content manager and digital editor. In addition, her seemingly boundless knowledge of the mattress industry and unyielding pursuit of perfection keep us on our toes in print and online.

Managing editor Beth English, a veteran journalist and editor, complements the team with her insightful writing, strong editorial intuition, congenial manner and a willingness to lend a hand whenever and wherever needed.

Stephanie Belcher is our creative director, who never ceases to bring seemingly nonvisual stories to life. Not only does she find ways to illustrate the focus of a story, she also helps with advertising, planning and more.

And there is our steadfast circulation manager, Mary Rulli, who masterfully manages our readers’ accounts. Her dedication to making sure subscribers receive their magazines in a regular and timely manner reminds us why we are here in the first place: to meet the needs and interests of our readers. After all, it doesn’t matter how hard we work on an issue if our readers don’t receive it.

No proper holiday message of appreciation would be complete without mention of two freelancers. Cindy Sheaffer proofreads our magazines after they have shipped to the printer. Think of it as last call before ink hits the paper. I’m so grateful for — and often appalled by — the mistakes she finds.

Julie A. Palm is Sleep Savvy’s main feature writer and her contributions help the magazine earn its reputation for editorial excellence. With impeccable journalistic instincts and writing talents, combined with her industry experience, she knows how to zero in on the topics that matter the most to retailers.

I respect my co-workers for their publishing acumen. But more important, it’s the friendships we have developed and nurtured that make me thankful.

From our staff to yours, we wish you a happy holiday season filled with close relationships and a prosperous new year.