E-Commerce: Improve Your Product Pages

Start with better imagery and complete item descriptions, then go from there

When it comes to online sales, think of your product pages as virtual retail sales associates: They need to be friendly and informative — and they need to ask for the sale.

Here are some ideas to make sure the product pages on your e-commerce site perform as well as your top RSAs.

With no other senses to guide them, online shoppers are driven by their eyes, making crisp, clear photos that show all the important features of a product critical to online sales success. Show products from a variety of angles and include closeups of details like the texture of a fabric or a zipper on a removable mattress cover. Include 360-degree views of complete beds and videos of adjustable bases at work. Vendors often have great images you can use. If not, spend the money to create your own. Fill them in on the features. We urge in-store RSAs not to overwhelm or confuse shoppers with lots of details about components and constructions. It’s usually too much for them to take in while rest-testing and, for in-store shoppers, the buying process should be driven by how they feel on a mattress.

For e-commerce, we advise the exact opposite — tell online shoppers everything because they crave the information. The key is to present product features and benefits in a logical, easy-to-digest format. Include key product features (comfort level, brand name, mattress depth, etc.) in the product name and then follow with a bullet-pointed list of three to five other benefits — enough to highlight the product’s best qualities and entice them to purchase. Add a link to a deeper dive into constructions, materials and dimensions.

In all descriptions, use clear, concise language and phrasing that the typical consumer can understand. Again, vendors often can help you with this. Borrow their talking points. And no long paragraphs: Bullet points are your friend.