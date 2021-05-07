Eclipse Gains 80th Licensee

Eclipse International signed its 80th licensee, Capital Bedding, based in Verona, Mississippi. The agreement gives Capital, a large regional producer, the right to make, market and distribute the Eclipse and Eastman House brands in Mississippi and neighboring states.

“We are delighted to come onboard the Eclipse family of licensees and are looking forward to this strategic and beneficial partnership,” said Doug West, president, chief executive officer and member of the family that owns Capital Bedding. “We realize that partnering with Eclipse, which shares our dedication to manufacturing high-quality mattresses, will lead to even greater growth for both of our companies.”

Stuart Carlitz, president and CEO of North Brunswick, New Jersey-based Eclipse, added: “We are experiencing high demand for our products all around the United States, and Capital will be a great partner, helping us reach more customers in the southern part of the country. They are a well-respected independent manufacturer who will be an asset to our team.”