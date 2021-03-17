Eclipse International Launching Fieldcrest Mattresses

Mattress manufacturer and licensing group Eclipse International, based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, has formed an exclusive partnership with the Iconix Brand Group Inc. to create and launch a 12-model mattress line under the Fieldcrest moniker.

The collection will include both boxed and flat-packed mattresses. Retail pricing for the new mattress line will be from $1,199 to $2,499 in queen size.

Eclipse International will market the collection with Iconix to a chosen group of big-box, brick-and-mortar retailers such as select department stores and mass merchants that are already invested in and have had success in marketing current Fieldcrest-branded products such as sheets, comforters, pillows and mattress pads. In addition to the new mattress line, Fieldcrest also is expanding its product offerings to include carpeting, flooring and other home furnishings.

“Fieldcrest is one of the most recognizable names in home textiles in the nation, having a special place in the hearts and minds of consumers homes for more than 125 years,” said Stuart Carlitz, president and chief executive officer of Eclipse International. “With a remarkable 85% brand recognition standing, we think this will be a blockbuster product for our portfolio. This is a huge opportunity for our Eclipse International group, and we are honored to have been selected by Iconix as best-in-class to market and manufacture the Fieldcrest branded mattress program because of our network of 22 manufacturing facilities across the United States.”

The Fieldcrest label has been on the market since 1893. Iconix acquired it in 2007.

Iconix Brand Group is an American brand management company that licenses brands to retailers and manufacturers primarily in the apparel, footwear, apparel accessory industries and home goods. In addition to Fieldcrest, Iconix’s brands include London Fog, Cannon Mills and Joe Boxer.