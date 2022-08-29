Eliminating Kids’ Night Terrors

Sometimes a few good strategies can bring back sweet dreams

Happy Beds, a U.K. mattress retailer, teamed up with sleep psychologist Katherine Hall of Somnus Therapy to provide her top tips to help children and parents get a peaceful night’s sleep.

BRAINSTORM “GOOD” DREAM IDEAS

Discuss happy thoughts before your child falls asleep. Make it part of your sleep routine.

DISCUSS THEIR FEARS

Instead of shielding your child from their greatest fears, some experts suggest you gradually expose them to whatever triggers their nightmares. Over time, these triggers will have less control over your child’s mood, thoughts and dreams.

CHOOSE SNACKS AND DRINKS WISELY

What your child eats before bed can affect the types of dreams they have. Foods including cheese, spicy foods, sugar and sweets (particularly chocolate), pizza, fast food, noodles and pasta, milk and even meat have all been linked to nightmares.

PERFORM RELAXING ACTIVITIES BEFORE BED

Turn off the TV and all other digital devices at least 60 minutes before bed. The blue light from electronic devices prevents your child’s brain from releasing the sleep hormone melatonin, which induces relaxation and calm.