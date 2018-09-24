Emails Illicit All the Feels

They can annoy recipients but also remain an effective marketing vehicle
We know a lot of emails goes unread, but a new survey shows marketing messages still can be effective.
For the fourth year, Adobe surveyed 1,000 office workers about their email habits and their feelings about the communication vehicle.
When it comes to marketing emails, 37% of respondents said the messages gave them an incentive to buy and 27% said they made them more aware of previously unknown brands, according to an Aug. 28 Associations Now article.
How could marketers improve their missives? Respondents said they wanted emails focused more on information and less on promotion (39%) and wanted personalized content (27%).
Other survey findings from Adobe, a software company based in San Jose, California:
- People are more likely to read work emails (39% said they read all of work emails) versus personal emails (17% said they read them all).
- The feeling generated by email — both work and personal — is indifference (reported by more than 40%). For women and respondents over the age of 35, that percentage was even higher.
- What annoys recipients? Phrases such as “Not sure if you saw my last email …,” “Per our conversation” and “Sorry for the double email.”
- Email recipients had the following complaints about reading email on a smartphone: excessive scrolling (20%), waiting for images to load (18%), an excess amount of text 17%, small font size (17%) and lack of mobile optimization (16%).