Emails Illicit All the Feels

They can annoy recipients but also remain an effective marketing vehicle

We know a lot of emails goes unread, but a new survey shows marketing messages still can be effective.

For the fourth year, Adobe surveyed 1,000 office workers about their email habits and their feelings about the communication vehicle.

When it comes to marketing emails, 37% of respondents said the messages gave them an incentive to buy and 27% said they made them more aware of previously unknown brands, according to an Aug. 28 Associations Now article.

How could marketers improve their missives? Respondents said they wanted emails focused more on information and less on promotion (39%) and wanted personalized content (27%).

Other survey findings from Adobe, a software company based in San Jose, California: