Englander and Mexico Producer/Retailer Extend License

Englander has lengthened its licensing agreement with Don Colchon after five years of introducing and selling the U.S. brand throughout Mexico. The partners have inked another five-year deal.

From left, Patricio Gonzalez-Porte, Mark Kinsley and Jesus Gonzalez-Porte

“The alliance with Englander allowed Don Colchon to have a prestigious 125-year-old brand in our showrooms that offers a wide range of sleep systems and a value proposition of ‘keeping it simple’ and ‘no fake technology’ that satisfy the needs and tastes of the Mexican consumer and hotel corporations that we serve,” said Jesus Gonzalez-Porte, co-owner of Don Colchon.

Owned and operated by brothers Jesus and Patricio Gonzalez-Porte, Don Colchon has manufactured mattresses since 1982 and operates more than 50 retail stores across six states in the northeast and center of Mexico. The company’s digital platforms serve all the Mexican territories with a vast assortment of sleep products.

“Don Colchon has been a great partner for five years running,” said Mark Kinsley, president and chief executive officer of Englander. “Jesus and Patricio continue to maximize the Englander story through their expertise in both manufacturing and retail.”

Focused on partnerships with people rather than volume production, Englander has licensees in more than 25 countries including some of the largest mattress makers in the world as well as smaller, family-owned manufacturers, according to the news release. The company is headquartered in Denton, Texas.