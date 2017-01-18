Englander to Bring New Tension Ease Line to Las Vegas

News release written by Englander and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

SHOWROOM TO INCLUDE SELECTION OF LOCALLY MADE ENGLANDER BEDS

CHICAGO—Englander® Sleep Products will launch in Las Vegas a complete redesign of its Tension Ease® orthopedic collection featuring a new, proprietary latex foam.

The producer also is “regionalizing” its C-1596 market space for the first time to showcase beds made locally by its owners, in addition to the company’s national lines.

“We believe retailers will respond very positively not only to the new Tension Ease series, which has a noticeably unique feel, but also to the expanded mix of bedding products we’ll have on display,” said Kevin Toman, Englander president and CEO.

Expected to retail from $899 to $1,499 (Q), the 2017 Tension Ease collection spans three models from 12 to 16 inches high, each of which is offered in a choice of comfort.

The beds, which use an encased-coil innerspring that’s also foam-encased, feature

a new, slow-recovery latex that’s exclusive to Englander. The two-inch, zoned latex layer offers superior body conformance, motion reduction and breathability.

“Our new slow-recovery latex is nine times more breathable than four pounds of visco foam and 25 percent more breathable than other slow-recovery foams,” Toman explained.

“The specific properties of this new latex allow body heat to escape while enabling room temperature air to circulate, which helps maintain a neutral sleeping temperature,” he said.

“It’s also antimicrobial, providing a cleaner and healthier sleep environment.”

The new Tension Ease series, which promises “Less Stress, Less Pressure, Better Sleep” in its tag line, also pairs layers of firm, upholstery-grade foams with the proprietary latex and features naturally breathable, moisture-absorbing Tencel® fabrics.

The beds are dressed in complementary mauve and gray upholstered furniture fabrics.

Established in 1894, Englander Sleep Products dedicates itself to providing all consumers with the best sleep possible through superior product designs and a longstanding commitment to excellence.

The company also is devoted to eco-friendly manufacturing practices and programs, including reduced energy consumption and materials recycling.

Englander today markets a number of specialty brands like E-gel™ and Nature’s Finest® Organic and Latex Sleep series. The producer also offers a number of coil-based designs like Lifestyle™ and Posture Support™, in addition to the newly redesigned Tension Ease collection.

