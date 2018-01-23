Englander enhances Tension Ease and showroom for Las Vegas Market

News release written by Englander and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy.

Las Vegas (January 15, 2018) – Top 10 bedding producer Englander will launch an enhanced mattress series in its newly remodeled showroom at the Las Vegas Market, January 28-February 1.

Based on the successful introduction of Tension Ease with graphite, Englander is introducing Tension Ease Platinum+ (Plus) which provides enhanced comfort and cooling. For this new mattress series, the company added over 600 encased mini coils to the eight-inch core of 800-plus encased coils and graphene-infused foam.

“Platinum Plus extends and enhances the strong story that retailers can tell with our Tension Ease line,” said Kevin Toman, Englander president. “Advancements in materials has made it possible to continually improve a quality product that offers thermo-regulation, body contouring and stress-free comfort for a better night’s sleep.”

The Platinum+ Luxury Firm and Plush Euro Top editions offer edge-to-edge sleeping comfort and support with the additional two inches and hundreds of encased mini coils. The patented posturized encased coils relieve pressure points for more sound sleep and are designed to work with the graphene- and gel-infused memory foam that contains body movements for motionless sleep, evenly distributes body weight and dissipates body heat.

Mattresses are covered in breathable fabric quilted with layers of infused gel for a luxurious feel on top of the scientifically advanced TensionCore technology that has made the Tension Ease line a successful national product for Englander and manufactured in all 12 factories throughout U.S. Retail price for Platinum+ is $1,499.

Englander will also unveil a remodeled 6,200-square-foot showroom in World Market Center, C-1596 that Toman said will give each of the four Englander owners to showcase their best products and enable dealers to see the regional products. Additionally, visitors to the showroom will see new marketing tools including point-of-purchase materials, lifestyle graphics, videos, brochures and demonstrations. The spruced up showroom also boasts a new dining area to go with an upgraded lunch menu.

About Englander

Founded in 1894 with simple vision of providing a more comfortable night’s sleep, Englander combines old world craftmanship with state-of-the art design to range of mattress systems to meet the expanded needs and discriminating tastes of today’s consumers.

