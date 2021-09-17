Englander Introduces Supreme Collection

In Englander’s new Supreme collection, available nationally, this top Allendale Grand model has coil-on-coil construction, an eye-catching panel design and many more premium components.

Chicago-based mattress licensing group Englander added the Supreme collection at the Summer Las Vegas Market. Available to ship nationally, 14 new beds retailing from $799 up to $3,999 provide an array of comfort choices. Premium components include pocket springs, microcoils, copper-infused latex, copper-infused visco-elastic foam and cool-to-the-touch fabrics in elegant colors.

“We encourage retailers to do a deep dive and compare our new national line products to other top brands,” said Mark Kinsley, Englander president and chief executive officer. “Our mattresses offer a staggering amount of value at better prices, allowing our dealers to compete and win by partnering with a national brand trusted by consumers since 1894.”