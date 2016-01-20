Englander Spotlights Expanded E-Gel Bed, Modernized Showroom

NEWS RELEASE

ENGLANDER® TO SPOTLIGHT EXPANDED NEW E-GEL™ BED COLLECTION

FROM FULLY RENOVATED, MODERNIZED LV SHOWROOM

CHICAGO—Retailers visiting Englander Sleep Product’s showroom during the Las Vegas Winter Market will find that the producer has completely reconfigured, revamped and modernized its C-1596 space—eliminating walls, clearing windows, increasing light and flow, and adding a second entrance.

“Our objective was to create a simpler, cleaner layout that better organized and highlighted our bedding offerings, resulting in a more open and inviting presentation,” said Kevin Toman, president and CEO.

Retailers also will see six of nine new E-gel™ beds—now Englander’s primary and popular flagship line—in a number of different designs and with new options, expected to retail from $799 to $2,499 in queen.

First introduced in 2012 and promoted for its “CoolBlue Sleep Technology,” the 2016 E-gel collection continues to offer Englander’s two-inch cooling gel cylinders bonded to components like memory foam, but now includes adjustable bed models that incorporate latex, new encased-coil designs, plus models that feature gel-infused memory foam.

“The new E-gel series gives retailers more to talk about and many more options in gel technology,” Toman noted. “The line now includes gel treatments ranging from infused foams to permanently bonded cylinders to solid layers.”

New 2016 top-of-bed and in-store materials continue to promote both the performance-based and eco-friendly qualities of the collection. E-gel is anti-microbial, uses up to 60 percent plant-based oils and is processed at room temperature, further shrinking its carbon footprint.

Englander also is reinforcing E-gel’s superior cooling capacity which lowers heart rate; its conformance to a person’s size, shape and weight; its lightweight support and its shock/vibration-absorbing properties which contribute to undisturbed sleep.

The new E-gel models pair velvet-like white knits on the top panels with gray upholstered-look fabrics and matching tapes on the borders.

Toman said the revamped collection will get prominent treatment in the producer’s redecorated 5,400-square-foot showroom, thanks to new design features like interlocking headboards for “island” displays, hanging room dividers and free-standing fabric separators, among others.

“We think our new space appropriately reflects our company and products and what the Englander brand stands for today,” he added.

“We’re innovative and modern-minded, in touch with today’s marketplace, devoted to excellence in everything we do, and committed to environmentally-conscious practices and programs.”

Englander Sleep Products has 10 licensed factories in the U.S. and 19 international partners. Along with specialty brands like E-gel and Nature’s Finest® Organic and Latex Sleep series, the company makes a number of coil-based designs like Lifestyle™, Posture Support™ and Tension Ease™.

