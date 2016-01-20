Ergo Sleep Centers Introduces Ergo Majestic Mattresses to Retailers

NEWS RELEASE

Ergo Sleep Centers to Introduce Full Line of Ergo Majestic Mattresses to Retailers

at the SSA Showroom, C-1565 in Las Vegas at the Winter 2016 Market

CLARKSTON, MI – December 14 , 2015 – Ergo Centers, LLC, dba Ergo Sleep Centers, a fast-growing retailer of ergonomic and symptom-specific sleep products, will be showing their Ergo Majestic line-up at the SSA Showroom, C-1565, at the winter 2016 Las Vegas World Market Center, January 24- 28th. The Ergo Majestic line of bedding features a patented gel layer that is backed by a number of medical and scientific studies.

According to company owner, W. Alan Martens, Ergo Sleep Centers will feature the Ergo Majestic Comfort, the Majestic Plus, the Majestic Max and the Majestic Couples mattress, which is an innerspring mattress instead of a foam core bed. While Ergo Centers have shown a single bed in the past in Las Vegas, this is the first time the company has exhibited a full line reaching out to mattress/ bedding retailers with their compelling story of a bed line that creates a differential option on the retail floor, setting a dealer apart from their competition …a difference that will drive higher sales and more return customers to a store.

The primary target markets for the Ergo Majestic are Baby Boomers and Elderly over sixty-five a majority of whom are coping with physical conditions associated with their aging. Many of them needlessly suffer from pain and discomfort on most retail sleep surfaces because the components lack the proper support and envelopment to help them address their needs. Martens emphasizes that, “In this market price point is secondary to pain relief and support.”

Martens further points out that for mattress retailers, the 74.6 million Baby Boomers in the US and 44.7 million Elderly over age 65 represent 54.1% of the US buying population with the most disposable income. Also according to Martens, up to one half of all working Americans admit to having back pain symptoms each year. Further it is estimated that 32% of all Americans experience significant back pain lying on their present mattress.

“For mattress retailers, these are no narrow niche markets,” says Martens. “This is a huge marketing and sales opportunity for mattress retailers willing to market mattresses that provide better spinal support, minimize pressure points, offer unrestricted circulation and absorb excess body heat all night for millions of consumers that are looking for the right solution.”

“We are here to address fundamental concerns for mattress retailers,” says Martens. “Most dealers along with their competitors sell virtually the same products with minor changes and pricing as the primary sales tool. The Ergo Majestic sells on the customer’s needs and relieving pain and providing comfort.”

Martens shares that the average mattress shopper will shop at six locations before making a decision to buy a new bed. “By addressing the customers’ physical issues and needs, our Ergo Majestic bedding line breaks this buying cycle with a proven and real solution offered by your store that no one else has to offer this Baby Boomer or Elderly customer.”

Focused on the needs of the retailer, Martens further notes that historical sales of Ergo Majestic have resulted in a 97% satisfaction rating from consumers with an annualized return and comfort exchange rate of less than 3%, something that is music to a retailer’s ears. Martens also states that the Ergo Majestic bedding line offers a 65% margin that is competitively priced in the medium premium price range and in most cases is below the price point of competing national brands. The company’s product line, point of sale materials, handouts and the simple sales techniques offered to RSA’s generate a higher closing ratio, more “we’ll be backs” and referral recommendations from satisfied customers: all these again are very positive points for mattress retailers.

According to Ergo Centers, the uniquely tested Ergo Majestic gel layer formulation provides unparalleled pressure management, support and comfort compared to any other sleep surface layers in the market. Martens points out that scientific tests found that the Ergo Majestic exclusive, patented gel layers used as a comfort layer on the sleep surface are capable of absorbing up to 17 degrees F excess body heat throughout the night compared to polyurethane, visco-elastic memory foam or the typical popular gel/ memory foam layers that basically absorb some excess body heat from 15 minutes to an hour at the most. When asked to itemize the specific features and benefits that make the Ergo Majestic stand out, Martens lists the following:

The beds maintain proper spinal support for both side and back sleepers.

They minimize excess counter pressure

They absorb up to 17⁰ more excess body heat than polyurethane or visco-elastic foams throughout the whole night

They promote unrestricted blood circulation

They provide proper enveloping of the shoulders and hips regardless of the sleeper’s body size

They offer improved fast recovery foam formulation that allows the sleeper to turn easily.

They have edge-to-edge support and reduced motion from partner to partner

The comfort layers actually offer a superior foam density that is up to twice that of many competing retail memory foam and gel/ foam combinations.

The Majestic line is offered in all sizes including split queen in several models

Ergo Majestic offers a 20 year limited warranty – 10 years full and 10 years prorated.

The Ergo Sleep Systems concept, originating in the health care industry, has been 21 years in the making addressing fundamental health care issues, and now is reaching out to address the pain relief and comfort needs of today’s modern consumer. Martens invites mattress and bedding retailers to experience the Ergo Majestic line at the Ergo Centers exhibit in the SSA Showroom C-1565 at the Las Vegas World Market Center.

For more information on the Ergo Majestic mattress line, please visit: www.ergosleepcenters.com

###