Ergomotion Names New National Accounts Manager, Canada

Ergomotion has hired Jason Spreckley as its new national accounts manager for Canada. In this role, Spreckley will lead Ergomotion’s efforts to grow its sales channel footprint across Canada.

Jason Spreckly

“I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to be a part of the Ergomotion team and help bring a holistic wellness solution to a new audience,” Spreckley said. “Ergomotion has been a pioneer in the adjustable bed base category and the largest manufacturer of adjustable bed bases worldwide, and I look forward to helping contribute to this success by expanding our presence in Canada while continuing to deliver a high level of service to our retail partners and customers.”

Spreckley was formerly with Sleep Number for 12 years, launching the retail partnership program in Canada and later managing their Strategic International Partnerships. He most notably drove the Australia/New Zealand business with A.H. Beard Mattresses and Harvey Norman. Spreckley also launched Sleep Number’s Brand Shops program with C. S. Wo & Sons and Furniture Enterprises of Alaska, and managed their specialty partners in the U.S., such as Camping World and Bluestem Brands.

“Our strategic hire of Spreckley will support Ergomotion’s next chapter of growth efforts in Canada to help a larger consumer base prioritize health and wellness,” said Alex Freiria, director of key accounts for the Santa Barbara, California-based company. “Spreckley’s vast experience in retail management and dedication to transforming the sleep industry will prove to be invaluable as we look to increase Ergomotion’s footprint in key regions outside of the United States.”