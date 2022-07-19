Ergomotion to Highlight Latest Sleep Systems, Including New Rio Line, at Summer Las Vegas Market

Las Vegas Market News Release

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 13, 2022 – Ergomotion, the global leader of state-of-the-art adjustable bed bases and wellness-technology sleep solutions, will showcase an array of consumer-driven sleep solutions, including its latest adjustable base line Rio, at the upcoming Summer Las Vegas Market. Ergomotion will be in showroom #B1380 in Building B, Floor 13 from Sunday, July 24 to Thursday, July 28.

The new Rio adjustable base product line is produced in Mexico and designed to complement a wide range of feature combinations, customer segmentations, customizable brand applications and price points for all budget levels. Developed by the award-winning Quest product development team, the Rio line lessens the supply chain disruption, offers inventory space relief and cash flow efficiency, while being more accessible and more cost-effective for everyone.

In addition to Rio, Ergomotion will also showcase its expansive collection of consumer-driven sleep systems available for retail and brand partners. Each of Ergomotion’s product lines are tailored to a certain customer niche and incorporate advanced integrations to optimize one’s sleep health. Ergomotion’s state-of-the-art, technology-driven solutions that are elevating the adjustable base industry and on display at Las Vegas Summer Market include:

Rio: a new wood deck adjustable base line with six models featuring exclusive design benefits, including Head Articulation, Zero Clearance, Wireless Remote with late-stage customizable laser-engraved logos, Foldable for Easy Storage, and Courier-friendly (excluding king size). Each model includes additional step-up features such as Zero-G® Preset Position, Underbed Lighting, Self Head Tilt, Dual Massage, and more.

a new wood deck adjustable base line with six models featuring exclusive design benefits, including Head Articulation, Zero Clearance, Wireless Remote with late-stage customizable laser-engraved logos, Foldable for Easy Storage, and Courier-friendly (excluding king size). Each model includes additional step-up features such as Zero-G® Preset Position, Underbed Lighting, Self Head Tilt, Dual Massage, and more. Smart Technology Platforms: The Connect and Zone tech platforms can be integrated into Ergomotion adjustable bases for voice activation, home automation and biometric health data at the center of customers’ smart home and sleep experience. Control your Home with Connect: Works with IFTTT for consumers to connect their favorite apps and enjoy more than 700 smart home automations, plus features such as ‘Rise to Wake’ and ‘Quiet Nite’ anti-snore. Control your Health with Zone: All the features of Connect, plus HIPAA compliance and Contactless Health Sensors for customers to monitor health data, address core sleep issues and take control of their wellness journey.

The Connect and Zone tech platforms can be integrated into Ergomotion adjustable bases for voice activation, home automation and biometric health data at the center of customers’ smart home and sleep experience. Quest Series: Quest 1.0, Quest 2.0, Quest 2.5 and Quest 4.0: Explore a wide variety of adjustable base offerings for every consumer lifestyle. Whether your customers are looking for an entry level head and foot articulation system, or one that offers a more competitive array of relaxation features, Ergomotion has a solution. Quest Connect®: a smart bed base that combines corresponding connections with Connect smart home technology to provide an endless array of home automation possibilities, creating a truly smart wellness ecosystem. Quest Zone: your smart home and sensor technology health solution. In addition to Non-contact Health Sensors, the Quest Zone offers the comfort and convenience of smart home automations, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Explore a wide variety of adjustable base offerings for every consumer lifestyle. Whether your customers are looking for an entry level head and foot articulation system, or one that offers a more competitive array of relaxation features, Ergomotion has a solution. ErgoSportive: the first adjustable and smart bed with GARMIN watch connectivity. Designed for active and health-conscious customers who are interested in knowing their bodies better, ErgoSportive features Non-contact Health Sensors to provide users with 24/7 customized data for ultimate recovery and exercise output.

the first adjustable and smart bed with GARMIN watch connectivity. Designed for active and health-conscious customers who are interested in knowing their bodies better, ErgoSportive features Non-contact Health Sensors to provide users with 24/7 customized data for ultimate recovery and exercise output. Dawn House: a sleep system designed to support consumers as they age with safety and convenience with features that can be shared with family through a mobile app to better manage health. Dawn House also features Non-contact Health Sensor technology, allowing the user to proactively measure vital health indicators.

In addition to the above, Ergomotion’s full Quest lineup, including the award-winning Quest 2.5 and enhanced Quest 4.0 will be highlighted at the event.

To learn more about Ergomotion at Summer Market in Las Vegas, visit ergomotion.com/summermarket-2022. For sales inquiries on any of the above solutions, please contact sales@ergomotion.com.

ABOUT ERGOMOTION

Ergomotion, headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, is the largest manufacturer of adjustable bases worldwide. The company’s products are created to provide a holistic wellness solution infused with smart technology to enrich health, happiness, and wellbeing. Ergomotion’s adjustable bases are designed to accommodate the industry’s leading mattresses and to seamlessly integrate with existing bed frames. They are pioneering the future of sleep while transforming bedrooms into connected wellness ecosystems and delivering innovation to help improve sleep. In 2021, they were a Good Housekeeping Best of Bedding Awards recipient for “Best Bed Frames.”

Ergomotion products have been sold in more than 30 countries to over 170 major brands. They are part of the Keeson Technology Corp. family based in Jiaxing City, China. To learn more about Ergomotion visit www.ergomotion.com.