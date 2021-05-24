Ergomotion’s Quest Connect Makes Sleep Smarter

Sherry Chapman, left, marketing director, and Jason Timmons, director of technology, offered in-person and virtual showroom tours demonstrating Ergomotion’s new Quest Connect smart bed bases as part of the connected home.

Santa Barbara, California-based Ergomotion launched the Quest Connect line at the Las Vegas Market in April. It’s a collection of new smartbed bases and accompanying app that interconnect with other smart home technology to provide an endless array of home automation possibilities. These include features such as your bed sensing your awakening and being able to instruct your smart coffee maker to automatically begin brewing, your smart shower to begin warming, and your smart window blinds to slowly open (to name a few possibilities).

“Ergomotion is creating remarkable products that align with the new era of technology, one that will allow the adjustable bed base category to rise to the occasion and allow consumers to experience sleep inspired by technology,” said Johnny Griggs, Ergomotion chief operating officer. “Not only are our adjustable bed bases the ultimate sleep technology solution, but the products are designed for smart home connectivity, providing both convenience and efficiencies from the moment we wake.”

Quest Connect-enabled smart bases are available in twin, queen and king sizes, and work with Ergomotion’s Universal Smart Home Connected Bed app. The new bases and app feature a quick-access remote control with custom presents; Rise-to-Wake features, including a silent alarm that slowly raises the head of the bed in the morning; built-in antisnoring technology called Quiet Nite; and advanced cloud-based, smart-home automations and connectivity.

“Cloud-based automation is evolving daily, and (Ergomotion’s) smart home platform is designed to advance in parallel,” says Jason Timmons, Ergomotion director of technology. “We believe this may be the most important sleep technology developed in the past 20 years, and it has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with the future connected home in a dramatic manner.”

Ergomotion offered visitors a “hybrid show experience” to demonstrate Quest Connect. It included in-person showroom tours and virtual product demonstrations, all showing that the bedroom is “the future center of the connected home experience,” a news release said.