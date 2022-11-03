Eric Delaby Joins Textile Business at Milliken & Co.

Eric Delaby

Spartanburg, South Carolina-based Milliken & Co. has hired Eric Delaby as a senior sales associate for the Bedding Market within the Textile Business. With more than 20 years in the bedding industry, Delaby is responsible for leading sales endeavors for the company’s flame-retardant bedding portfolio in North America.

“Eric is an incredible asset to our global sales team,” said Jeff Stafford, vice president of nonwovens at Milliken. “His experience across many quality textile organizations makes him well-versed in the intricacies of the bedding industry and the unique challenges our customers face.”

An industry veteran who has held positions with DesleeClama, CT Nassau and Innofa, Delaby brings technical expertise and a deep knowledge of the field of textiles that will be instrumental in expanding Milliken’s global presence in the bedding industry, according to a news release.