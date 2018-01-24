Fashion Bed Group expands horizons with universal headboards

News release written by Leggett & Platt Fashion Bed Group and published, unedited, by BedTimes.

CHICAGO, Ill., December 19, 2017 – The concept of “one size fits all” isn’t one you typically associate with beds. Just ask Goldilocks. But Fashion Bed Group® (FBG), one of the leading U.S. suppliers of bedding accessory products, is changing the game with a series of universal headboards designed to work with any size bed frame – from Twin to Cal King.

“Today’s consumers are increasingly seeking products that offer flexibility, versatility and, above all else, value,” said Ron Ainsworth, senior vice president of merchandising and procurement for Fashion Bed Group. “Our new expandable headboards deliver on all of these fronts with designs that adjust easily to fit any scale. For retailers, they are an inventory dream and easy to handle and ship.”

FBG will unveil three new universal headboard styles at Winter Market in Las Vegas, each attractively priced to retail at approximately $299. They include:

• Hazelton – This handsome head panel is tightly upholstered in a textured Asphalt Gray fabric and accented with button tufting. Straight lines across the top rail and expandable panels deliver a crisp, tailored look.

• Navarree – Luxe and lush, the Navarree exudes elegance in a shimmering Velvet Gray upholstery. Gentle curves along the top rail and petite nail head detailing along the headboard’s perimeter attract the eye and lend grace and richness to this design.

• Mercier – Casual chic defines the new Mercier headboard with its subtle curving and light Khaki linen cover. Button tufting provides the perfect pop of visual appeal.

All of Fashion Bed Group’s latest product offerings will be on display in the company’s Las Vegas showroom (Space #B1326) during Winter Market. For more information, visit www.fashionbedgroup.com.

About Fashion Bed Group

Fashion Bed Group (FBG) is a division of globally diversified Leggett & Platt®, Incorporated, and is one of the premier providers of bedding accessory products to the U.S. retail community. FBG is committed to delivering innovative, high-performance products at an exceptional value and offers a complete range of adjustable bases, bed frames, bedding support products and sleep accessories, along with an expanding array of casual furniture options. FBG products are available in retail furniture, department and bedding stores nationwide, as well as through online retailers. For additional information, please visit www.fashionbedgroup.com.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer (and member of the S&P 500) that conceives, designs, and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes, automobiles, and offices. The 134-year-old company (founded in 1883) is made of 13 business units, 22,000 employee-partners and 120 facilities located in 19 countries. Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S. producer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) components for home furniture and work furniture; d) adjustable beds; e) carpet cushion; f) high-carbon drawn steel wire; and g) bedding industry machinery. For more information, visit www.leggett.com.

