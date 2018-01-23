Fashion Bed Group heralds a big year ahead for beds

News release written by Leggett & Platt Fashion Bed Group and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy.

CHICAGO, Ill., December 19, 2017 – Fashion Bed Group® (FBG) will kick off the New Year with one of the most robust new product line-ups in the company’s history. At the January Winter Market in Las Vegas, one of the leading U.S. suppliers of bedding accessory products plans to unveil an impressive array of new bed designs ranging from daybeds and storage models to easy-to-ship “bed-in-a-box” designs.

“We are looking forward to a big Market and a big year ahead – especially for our beds business,” said Ron Ainsworth, senior vice president of merchandising and procurement for Fashion Bed Group. “We’ve been working with some phenomenal new suppliers and our designers have really outdone themselves. Every one of our new products is on trend and fills a specific need in the marketplace. We are extremely proud of the range of offerings we’ll be showcasing in Las Vegas and believe it reflects our ambition and optimism for the coming year.”



UPHOLSTERED BEDS

Taking center stage in the FBG showroom will be the stunning new J’Adore bed. Featuring a distinct wingback-style headboard with deep button tufting, this regal silhouette is destined to reign supreme in any bedroom. Upholstered in a plush Ballet Pink cover and supported by legs finished in Brushed Bronze, this piece is the epitome of elegance with an undeniable “wow” factor. The J’Adore bed is priced to retail at approximately $1,099 in Queen.

Additionally, FBG will unveil several other upholstered bed styles at Winter Market:

• Inverness – This contemporary model features a simple, rectangular headboard, clean-lined frame and a convenient storage drawer at the front of the base – ideal for housing additional sheets, blankets and pillows. Finished in a light Alabaster fabric, the Inverness is priced to retail at approximately $649 in Queen.

• Dunham – For those seeking bonus storage space, FBG also is introducing the Dunham. This platform design features an easy-to-assemble Euro deck that encompasses a pull-out storage drawer. Upholstered in a rich Gray faux leather cover, this on-trend design fills a growing need in the market and is priced to retail at approximately $449 in Queen.

• Elsinore – Casual and contemporary, the Elsinore features a simple, rectangular headboard and base upholstered in a Soft Gray fabric accented by Dark Gray piping along the headboard. Tapered legs in a Mahogany wood finish add visual contrast and give this model an urban loft look. The Elsinore is attractively priced to retail at approximately $349 in Queen.

• Hayworth – Covered in a luxurious Velvet Gray fabric, Hayworth is a stately design with deep button tufting across the headboard. The easy-to-assemble components condense into the headboard to make it easy to stock and ship via UPS. Hayworth is priced to retail at approximately $349 in Queen.

“We are especially eager to bring these new easy-ship designs to market,” noted Ainsworth. “Many of the boxed options available today tend to be very generic looking. Our designers have focused on integrating more detailing along with great fabrics to create distinctive, original designs that are as easy on the eyes as they are to transport.”

ORNAMENTAL BEDS

FBG also plans to showcase a variety of ornamental beds in Las Vegas, including:

• Northbrook – Northbrook commands instant attention with its distinctive black nickel finish and shiny accents. The head and foot panels are distinguished by vertical and horizontal rods with chrome embellishments and framed by four posts topped with round finials. This updated traditional design is priced to retail at approximately $899 in Queen.

• Haleigh – Raising the bar on design – both figurative and literally – the new Haleigh is a modern platform bed packed with panache. Featuring a gently curved headboard, ultra-sleek frame and contemporary swedged legs, this piece is the essence of “on trend” finished in a powder matte black. Haleigh is priced to retail at approximately $599 in Queen.

• Cabot – Harlequin-inspired diamonds are the hallmarks of the duo panel Cabot. Enriching the criss-cross grills of the head and foot panels are decorative ball accents hand painted in matte rose gold – a perfect contrast to the frame’s satin black finish. Cabot is priced to retail at approximately $449 in Queen.

• Casteo – This Winter Market preview combines dramatic design elements with well-balanced scale. Rectangular metal tubing on the head and foot panels creates elegant “deco” diamonds further enhanced by a luxe gold patinaed finish. The Casteo is priced to retail at approximately $449 in Queen.

• Russett – Designed to add heft to FBG’s value offerings, this model is loaded with flexibility and flair. Eye-catching “X” detailing distinguishes the head and foot panels of this duo-panel design. Adding to its appeal is a shimmering Liquid Bronze finish that exudes luxury beyond its excellent price of approximately $249 in Queen.

Daybeds

Rounding out the company’s new bed offerings are two fresh daybed designs:

• Balboa – Set to join the FBG line-up, Balboa is an ultra-versatile daybed offering tremendous flexibility. The contemporary, backless design, upholstered in a soft Pebble Gray fabric, is available with an optional trundle that can serve as a storage drawer or be outfitted with a Twin mattress for additional sleeping space. Without the trundle, the piece can be positioned to display an upholstered panel for a finished, furniture-style look. Balboa is priced to retail at approximately $449 or $699 with trundle.

• Bryson – Previewing in Las Vegas, the handsome Bryson boasts mid-century modern appeal. Finished in a warm medium Walnut, the all-wood, box-style daybed delivers furniture-grade quality and styling sure to complement any setting. Bryson is priced to retail at approximately $699.

“With these offerings, Fashion Bed Group is proving once again that style and value are not mutually exclusive,” added Ainsworth. “Packed with design appeal, these new beds enhance our already robust bedding selection with something for every taste, lifestyle and budget.”

All of Fashion Bed Group’s latest product offerings will be on display in the company’s Las Vegas showroom (Space #B1326) during Winter Market. For more information, visit www.fashionbedgroup.com.

