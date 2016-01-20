Fashion Bed Group Adds New Pillow Offerings

NEWS RELEASE

PILLOW TALK: NEW OFFERINGS FROM FASHION BED GROUP®

FEATURE INNOVATIVE COOLING AND COMFORT TECHNOLOGY

CHICAGO, Ill., December 17, 2015 – Keep your cool – and get a better night’s sleep – with new memory foam bedding accessories from Fashion Bed Group® (FBG), the leading U.S. retail supplier of bedding accessory products. Building on the success of its Aere Memory Foam Pillow, the company will debut two new pillows at Las Vegas Market that use the latest in foam technology to deliver a more comfortable sleep experience.

“The search for the ideal pillow is over,” said Ron Ainsworth, Senior Vice President Merchandising and Procurement for Fashion Bed Group. “Inspired by our solutions-based approach to fulfilling consumers’ needs, we have developed two new pillows that not only address the major concerns of many sleepers but also provide our customers with the differentiated products they are seeking.”

Fashion Bed Group will debut the following new bedding accessories at the Las Vegas Market:

Graphite Gel Bed Pillow

The Graphite Gel Memory Foam Pillow delivers superior thermal regulation without compromising comfort. A triple-treat of temperature-regulating technology, this innovative cooling pillow combines open cell high air flow memory foam with therma-gel and super-conductive graphite. The result is a 46 percent enhancement of regular open cell memory foam and up to seven times better conductivity than conventional memory foam. Suggested retail of $99 for Standard/Queen, $119 for King.

Energex Bed Pillow

The new Energex Foam Pillow creates a comfort solution for consumers who love the feel of latex but also want the support of traditional memory foam. Providing comfort with a bounce, this option offers the lively response of latex foam with the superior pressure-relieving comfort of memory foam. Specifically designed to energize and slightly soften with body heat, the pillow provides highly adaptive comfort, ease of movement and excellent pressure relief. Suggested retail of $99 for Standard/Queen, $119 for King.

“These new products incorporate the foam features that sleepers love, but with breathable, responsive, and cool-to-the-touch surfaces for superior heat distribution and a better night’s sleep,” added Ainsworth.

Both of the new pillow offerings along with FBG’s popular Aere Memory Foam Pillow and mattress protector will be on display in the FBG Las Vegas showroom (Space #B1326) during the January Market. For more information, visit www.fashionbedgroup.com.

About Fashion Bed Group

Fashion Bed Group (formerly known as Leggett & Platt® Consumer Products Group) is a division of globally diversified Leggett & Platt®, Incorporated, and is the premier provider of bedding accessory products to the U.S. retail community. Based in Chicago, IL, FBG is committed to delivering innovative, high-performance products at an exceptional value and offers a complete range of bed frames, bedding support products and sleep accessories, along with an expanding array of casual furniture options. FBG products are available in retail furniture, department and bedding stores nationwide, as well as through online retailers. For additional information, please visit www.fashionbedgroup.com.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer (and member of the S&P 500) that conceives, designs, and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes, offices, and automobiles. The 132-year-old company (founded in 1883) is made of 18 business units, 20,000 employee-partners and 130 facilities located in 19 countries. Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S. producer of: a) components for residential furniture and bedding; b) carpet cushion; c) adjustable beds; d) work furniture and components; e) drawn steel wire; f) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; and g) bedding industry machinery. For more information, visit www.leggett.com.

Contact:

Rob Newcombe

(708) 563-8604

rob.newcombe@leggett.com

Allison Kurtz

(312) 565-4619

akurtz@lcwa.com

###