Fashion Bed Group Offers Full Slate of Las Vegas Introductions

(1) FASHION BED GROUP® GIVES ITS ADJUSTABLES LINE A LIFT

Design Updates Focus on Features and Value

CHICAGO, Ill., December 16, 2016 – Who says you can’t get more for less? That’s exactly what Fashion Bed Group® (FBG) plans to deliver to Winter Market-goers this January in Las Vegas. The industry’s premier provider of bedding accessory products has completely revamped its line of adjustable bases to provide its customers and their consumers with even more features, benefits and value.

“We’ve taken our adjustables line to a whole new level,” explained Rob O’Neill, vice president of product development for Fashion Bed Group. “We’ve re-designed our entire selection to better cater to today’s design tastes and have made feature upgrades across the portfolio. At the same time, we’ve focused our pricing on delivering the best possible values.”

S-Cape Series Upgrades

The highlight of the new line-up is the expansion of the company’s flagship S-Cape Series. Offered in three designs – available in foundation and furniture styles – all of the S-Cape models now come standard with:

Upgraded back-lit wireless remote that stands on its own and includes features like zero gravity, two programmable positions, a snore button and a flat button

Easy wireless syncing

Dual full-body massage with wave

Under-bed lighting

Adjustable height legs

In addition to these features, the S-Cape 2.0+ also includes an app and four-port USB hub on each side of the base capable of charging up to eight devices at once. The app is available as an option with the other S-Cape models. S-Cape models are priced to retail starting at approximately $1,199.

Value-Driven Opening Offerings

FBG has also re-designed its opening price point offerings to be more value-driven, starting with models such as the new Raven, which comes with a wireless remote and features an attractive suggested retail price of $699. Additionally, the popular Falcon has been upgraded to the Falcon 2.0+ and now includes a full suite of features such as adjustable-height legs, under-bed lighting and a new wireless remote design with more options. The Falcon 2.0+ is priced to retail at approximately $849.

In addition to these enhancements, all of FBG’s adjustable bases now come with the company’s proprietary MicroHook™ mattress-retention system, which effectively eliminates the need for an unsightly retainer bar at the end of a bed. The revolutionary gripping application keeps the mattress from sliding off the base and presents a sleeker, more appealing overall profile.

“As the industry leader in adjustable bases, we continually strive to elevate the category through innovation and reinvention,” added O’Neill. “We approached this line refresh with a keen focus on delivering attractive, attainable designs loaded with thoughtful standard features that respond to the needs of today’s consumers.”

FBG maintains a robust inventory of all of its adjustable bases and can readily accommodate quick ship requests. Additionally, the company offers the best warranty in the industry along with a renowned customer service team.

All of Fashion Bed Group’s latest product offerings will be on display in the company’s Las Vegas showroom (Space #B1326) during Winter Market. For more information, visit www.fashionbedgroup.com.

(2) FASHION BED GROUP® EXPANDS PORTFOLIO WITH NEW DESIGNS

FOCUSED ON FASHION AND VALUE



CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 16, 2016 – In keeping with its commitment to continually provide customers with product offerings that are on-trend and responsive to consumers’ needs, Fashion Bed Group® (FBG), the leading U.S. supplier of bedding accessory products, will introduce four new bed designs this January at the Winter Market in Las Vegas. These new options add variety and selection to the extensive FBG line and are designed to appeal to a wide range of style preferences and tastes.

“Whether you’re designing a bedroom from scratch, redecorating, or simply looking to switch things up, Fashion Bed Group has a style for everyone,” said Ron Ainsworth, senior vice president of merchandising and procurement for Fashion Bed Group. “Our designers strive to exceed the expectations of our customers by proactively anticipating consumer needs and creating designs that not only reflect the latest style trends, but also cater to the comfort, lifestyle and value demands of today’s shoppers.”

Joining the company’s industry-leading adult bed line in 2017 are four distinctive designs:

Westchester

The Westchester is a vintage inspired design that will add sophisticated style to any master bedroom or guest room. This transitional panel bed features a hand-applied Blackened Copper finish that affords it timeless versatility. Priced to retail at approximately $499 in Queen.

Everett

Featuring rustic, yet modern, design elements, this industrial bed design is ideal for today’s modern homes. Made of sturdy metal piping, Everett is offered in Burnished Copper and priced to retail at approximately $449 in Queen.

Venice

Venice delivers a traditional, yet distinctive, open toe design that is sure to be the focal point of any room. The all-metal frame features an arched headboard with decorative scrolling framed on each side by striking double-posts topped with spear finials in contrasting heights. The double-posts and finials are repeated in lower profile at the foot of the bed creating a truly signature style. Priced to retail at approximately $549 in Queen.

Sorrento

The new Sorrento bed will command attention in any master bedroom. The subtle sleigh in the top rail of the headboard and footboard paired with flat posts gives an updated twist to this classic design. Priced to retail at approximately $699 in Queen.

(3) FASHION BED GROUP® TO UNVEIL EASY-SHIP FOLDING FOUNDATION

CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 16, 2016 – The ability to easily store and ship products has become a high priority among online and traditional retailers alike. With this in mind, Fashion Bed Group® (FBG), the leading U.S. supplier of bedding accessory products, has developed an innovative folding mattress foundation set to launch this January at the Las Vegas Winter Market

Designed for easy set-up and shipping, the aptly named Simple Lifeâ features a tri-fold design that simply unfolds and locks into place with no tools required. Made of heavy-duty tubular steel, the foundation can be paired with any FR 1633-compliant mattress and is tailored at the corners for added visual appeal. It is easy to maneuver and flattens for easy loading into a trunk or convenient shipping via UPS.

“This easy-to-ship frame is ideal for our e-commerce customers, while providing our brick-and-mortar retail partners with an inventory-friendly mattress foundation,” said Ron Ainsworth, senior vice president of merchandising and procurement for Fashion Bed Group. “The tri-fold design packs small enough to fit three times the load into one truck, while also delivering optimum ease and support to the end user.”

Available in a full range of sizes from Twin through Cal King, the Simple Life mattress foundation is priced to retail at approximately $249 in Queen.

(4) FASHION BED GROUP® TAPS ITS INNER CHILD IN AN IMAGINATIVE NEW COLLECTION OF YOUTH BEDS

Fashion Kids™ to Launch at Winter Market in Las Vegas

CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 16, 2016 – When you read you begin with ABC, but when it comes to youth beds, the letters to watch are FBG. At the 2017 Winter Market in Las Vegas, Fashion Bed Group® (FBG), the industry’s premier provider of bedding accessory products, will unveil a dozen youth-focused bed designs under the new sub-brand Fashion Kids™.

“Youth furniture is extremely hot right now and is expected to see double digit growth over the next few years,” said Ron Ainsworth, senior vice president of merchandising and procurement for Fashion Bed Group. “Given our leadership position and proven success in the beds category, Fashion Kids represents a natural expansion for FBG. We are excited to showcase our expertise in this new youth-inspired line that is sure to drive incremental business for our customers.”

Encompassing the latest trends in juvenile design, the Fashion Kids line includes 12 imaginative new bed styles designed to cater to the needs and preferences of today’s youth market. Following are just a few highlights of the new collection:

Henley – This multi-functional storage bed features a handsomely upholstered and button tufted headboard offered in Denim Blue or Celery Green. The upholstered footboard doubles as a storage bench and seat with corresponding tufting. This bed comes with two upholstered nightstands for added convenience delivering a completely coordinated ensemble. Henley is priced to retail at approximately $699 in Twin. This design also is available as a headboard only in three additional colors – Orchid, Cloud Grey and Sand Castle – with a suggested retail price of $149 in Twin.

Bayside – Featuring space-saving daybed styling and the added convenience of under bed storage, the Bayside is ideal for any child’s bedroom or guestroom. The metal design is finished in White with Light Grey panels on the headboard, footboard and drawer fronts. Bayside is priced to retail at approximately $749 in Twin.

Emsworth – A modern take on the popular canopy bed, Emsworth delivers a transitional frame that can easily be outfitted as a pretty palace, a rugged fort or any sort of hideaway imaginable. The all-metal design, finished in versatile White, combines geometric shapes to create the perfect backdrop for daytime adventures as well as sweet dreams. Emsworth is priced to retail at approximately $399 in Twin.

Amberley – Fresh and feminine, this graceful metal design is fit for any princess with elegant curving on the headboard and footboard offset by a bouquet of floral medallion accents. Finished in Pastel Pink, Amberley is priced to retail at approximately $349 in Twin.

Rylan – This handsome metal bed comes with a gently arced headboard and footboard accented by vertical spindles. Offered in five color options including Cadet Blue, Tomato Red, Shadow Grey, Black Ink and Cotton White, Rylan can easily adapt into any room’s décor. Priced to retail at approximately $249 in Twin.

The new Fashion Kids line and all of Fashion Bed Group’s latest product offerings will be on display in the company’s Las Vegas showroom (Space #B1326) during Winter Market. For more information, visit www.fashionbedgroup.com.

