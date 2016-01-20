Fashion Bed Group Offers On-Trend Headboards

NEWS RELEASE

HEADBOARDS HEADLINE MARKET HIGHLIGHTS FROM FASHION BED GROUP®

On-trend Upholstered Offerings Blend Versatility and Value

CHICAGO, Ill., December 17, 2015 – Open any home décor magazine or website and you’ll find them. Upholstered headboards are all the rage. Fanning the flames of this hot design trend, Fashion Bed Group® (FBG), the leading U.S. retail supplier of bedding accessory products, will showcase five fresh styles at Las Vegas Market.

“A long-time secret of savvy designers, upholstered headboards are an ideal way to add comfort and style to any bedroom without a major impact on space or budget,” said Ron Ainsworth, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Procurement for Fashion Bed Group. “We’ve seen increasing demand from our retailers and are pleased to bring them, and their customers, a rich selection of trend-forward designs.”

Striking a balance of masculine and feminine attributes, the five latest additions to the already robust Fashion Bed Group headboard portfolio include timeless, versatile offerings ideal for any bed style or room décor.

• Brookdale – This chic rectangular design adds a sense of luxurious comfort. Featured in a Gray fabric, the clean lines of the Brookdale headboard are accented by hand-applied nail-head trim.

• Carlisle – The Carlisle headboard is a sophisticated design with gentle curves that are accented by decorative, hand-applied, nail-head trim. Finished in a rich, Pearl-colored cover, this transitional design delivers a polished, yet relaxed look and feel.

• Easley – The perfect combination of classic and contemporary, this upholstered headboard features gently tufted button accents and hand-applied, nail-head trim. The neutral Dove (soft gray) fabric blends nicely into any room’s decor.

• Pendleton – Blending just the right balance of masculine and feminine, the Pendleton features a soft Carbon cover set off by deep button tufting, creating a clean and classic headboard that will remain stylish for years to come.

• Wellford – The traditional styling of the Wellford headboard exudes a sense of tranquility and elegance. Making a dramatic statement, this simple, yet bold design features Ash upholstery accented by Ivory twill taping secured with large, hand-applied nail heads.

Available in Full/Queen and King/Cal King sizes, all five headboards feature adjustable heights (45”, 49” and 53”) and are compact for convenient inventory and shipping. Full/Queen sizes are priced to retail at approximately $299.

About Fashion Bed Group

Fashion Bed Group (formerly known as Leggett & Platt® Consumer Products Group) is a division of globally diversified Leggett & Platt®, Incorporated, and is the premier provider of bedding accessory products to the U.S. retail community. Based in Chicago, IL, FBG is committed to delivering innovative, high-performance products at an exceptional value and offers a complete range of bed frames, bedding support products and sleep accessories, along with an expanding array of casual furniture options. FBG products are available in retail furniture, department and bedding stores nationwide, as well as through online retailers. For additional information, please visit www.fashionbedgroup.com.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer (and member of the S&P 500) that conceives, designs, and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes, offices, and automobiles. The 132-year-old company (founded in 1883) is made of 18 business units, 20,000 employee-partners and 130 facilities located in 19 countries. Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S. producer of: a) components for residential furniture and bedding; b) carpet cushion; c) adjustable beds; d) work furniture and components; e) drawn steel wire; f) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; and g) bedding industry machinery. For more information, visit www.leggett.com.

Contact:

Rob Newcombe

(708) 563-8604

rob.newcombe@leggett.com

Allison Kurtz

(312) 565-4619

akurtz@lcwa.com

###