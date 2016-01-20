Fashion Bed Group Unfolds Future With SNAP Bed

NEWS RELEASE

FASHION BED GROUP® UNFOLDS THE FUTURE OF BED DESIGN

New Series Makes Shipping, Set-up and Style a SNAP!

CHICAGO, December 17, 2015 – With Fashion Bed Group’s new SNAP™ Beds, set-up and shipping have never been simpler. These revolutionary bed designs from the leading U.S. retail supplier of bedding accessories literally “snap” together for quick and easy assembly. Additionally, each is designed to pack neatly in one box for convenient distribution and delivery.

“Our SNAP Beds combine style and simplicity in designs that deliver meaningful benefits for both online and brick-and-mortar retailers, as well as consumers,” said Ron Ainsworth, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Procurement for Fashion Bed Group (FBG). “Set-up is truly hassle-free and can be done in a matter of minutes, saving valuable time for delivery staff and consumers alike. Adding to the beauty of these designs is their ability to pack flat for easy shipping directly to consumers’ homes.”

SNAP Beds are available in six distinct, on-trend styles, ranging from classic to contemporary, and offered in Full, Queen, King and Cal King sizes. Featuring sturdy, all-metal frames, each design comes complete with a headboard, footboard and decorative folding frame. Assembly requires no tools other than an Allen wrench, which is included with each package.

The following SNAP Beds will be showcased at Las Vegas Market:

• Alpine: Featuring modern, geometric detailing in a rustic bronze finish on both the headboard and footboard, the Alpine bed offers a truly distinctive design. Priced to retail at approximately $499 in Queen.

• Cosmos: This transitional design boasts flowing curves set off by bold castings in the center of the headboard and footboard. The warm, coffee finish enhances the subtle, yet stately design. Priced to retail at approximately $399 in Queen.

• Dahlia: This design blends classic elements with chic styling to complement any décor. The bronze finish pairs beautifully with the beige upholstered headboard panel to deliver a versatile and timeless design. Priced to retail at approximately $499 in Queen.

• Fremont: Rounded edges contrasted by clean lines in the headboard and footboard are the hallmarks of the transitional Fremont design. Decorative castings provide visual accents in a brushed silver finish. Priced to retail at approximately $499 in Queen.

• Laughlin: The exotic, bamboo-inspired Laughlin bed combines organic lines with a light natural wood finish. Priced to retail at approximately $499 in Queen.

• Lotus: Lavish and luxurious, this contemporary metal bed features elegant curves with regal accents in a rustic silver finish. Detachable pillows on the headboard allow consumers to change the look and the feel of the bed in an instant. Priced to retail at approximately $599 in Queen.

The new SNAP Beds, along with all of Fashion Bed Group’s latest product offerings, will be on display in the company’s Las Vegas showroom (Space #B1326) during the January Market. For more information, visit www.fashionbedgroup.com.

About Fashion Bed Group

Fashion Bed Group (formerly known as Leggett & Platt® Consumer Products Group) is a division of globally diversified Leggett & Platt®, Incorporated, and is the premier provider of bedding accessory products to the U.S. retail community. Based in Chicago, IL, FBG is committed to delivering innovative, high-performance products at an exceptional value and offers a complete range of bed frames, bedding support products and sleep accessories, along with an expanding array of casual furniture options. FBG products are available in retail furniture, department and bedding stores nationwide, as well as through online retailers. For additional information, please visit www.fashionbedgroup.com.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer (and member of the S&P 500) that conceives, designs, and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes, offices, and automobiles. The 132-year-old company (founded in 1883) is made of 18 business units, 20,000 employee-partners and 130 facilities located in 19 countries. Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S. producer of: a) components for residential furniture and bedding; b) carpet cushion; c) adjustable beds; d) work furniture and components; e) drawn steel wire; f) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; and g) bedding industry machinery. For more information, visit www.leggett.com.

Contact:

Rob Newcombe

(708) 563-8604

rob.newcombe@leggett.com

Allison Kurtz

(312) 565-4619

akurtz@lcwa.com

###