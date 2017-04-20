High Point Market: Fashion Bed Group Unveils Inventive ‘Presto’ Bed Frame

NEWS RELEASE WRITTEN BY FASHION BED GROUP AND PUBLISHED, UNEDITED, BY SLEEP SAVVY

State-of-the-Art Support System Is Designed To Adapt, Engineered To Last

CHICAGO, Ill., March 22, 2017 – Attendees at the Spring Market in High Point, N.C., are in for a bit of engineering magic in the form of the new PRESTO bed frame from Fashion Bed Group®. As its name implies, the ground-breaking design instantly and effortlessly adapts to virtually any bed size, style or setting.

“PRESTO brings something completely fresh and new to the category,” said Ron Ainsworth, senior vice president of merchandising and procurement for Fashion Bed Group. “Never before has there been a bed frame that is so easy to assemble, adjust and transport. It’s versatile, high-end look also introduces a new level of sophisticated convenience to the market.”

Expertly engineered with a focus on ease, PRESTO goes from a 4-foot box to a bed like magic. Featuring hinged side rails, the innovative frame assembles in less than one minute – with no tools required – and adapts in seconds from Full to Queen to King to Cal King thanks to easily adjustable cross rails. Simply set the pin located underneath each rail to the desired size.

“The ability to adjust to virtually any bed size eliminates the need for retailers to stock multiple SKUs,” noted Ainsworth, “while providing consumers with a bed frame that can adapt and grow with them as their lifestyle needs change.”

Designed to last, PRESTO is made of sturdy tubular steel surrounded by durable styrene (ABS) plastic. The frame can support up to 2,000 pounds. At the same time, components are lightweight – just 59 pounds total – and conveniently pack into one easy-to-maneuver box, making PRESTO simple to stock, ship and move.

Further distinguishing PRESTO is its premium aesthetic. The sleek, furniture-quality frame features a rich brown finish and modern, yet versatile, design that adds a touch of luxury to any bedroom.

Priced to retail at approximately $299, the new PRESTO bed frame will be on display in the Fashion Bed Group showroom (Space #H-1141) during April Market. For more information, visit www.fashionbedgroup.com.

About Fashion Bed Group

Fashion Bed Group (FBG) is a division of globally diversified Leggett & Platt®, Incorporated, and is the premier provider of bedding accessory products to the U.S. retail community. Based in Chicago, IL, FBG is committed to delivering innovative, high-performance products at an exceptional value and offers a complete range of bed frames, bedding support products and sleep accessories, along with an expanding array of casual furniture options. FBG products are available in retail furniture, department and bedding stores nationwide, as well as through online retailers. For additional information, please visit www.fashionbedgroup.com.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer (and member of the S&P 500) that conceives, designs, and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes, automobiles, and offices. The 134-year-old company (founded in 1883) is made of 17 business units, 21,000 employee-partners and 130 facilities located in 19 countries. Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S. producer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) components for home furniture and work furniture; d) adjustable beds; e) carpet cushion; f) high-carbon drawn steel wire; and g) bedding industry machinery. For more information, visit Leggett.com.

