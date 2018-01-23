Fashion Bed Group ups the ante on adjustables

News release written by Leggett & Platt Fashion Bed Group and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy.

New products and shipping options to be showcased at Vegas market

CHICAGO, Ill., December 19, 2017 – With more than 40 years of experience in the adjustable base market, Leggett & Platt Fashion Bed Group (FBG) understands that every retailer has a distinct set of product needs and inventory constraints. To provide its customers with greater flexibility, the company has revamped its entire adjustables program – from products to delivery options.

“This past year, we have been laser focused on making it as easy as possible for retailers to buy – and sell – our products,” explained Rob O’Neill, Vice President of Merchandising for Fashion Bed Group. “We’ve expanded and updated our product selection, adjusted pricing to offer the best values, and introduced new shipping options designed to give customers more latitude to order according to their individual business needs.”

Custom Shipping Options

Retailers now have the ability to order adjustable products from FBG in any of the following three ways:

1. Quick Ship – Designed for dealers who need product on demand, this program features a robust line-up of adjustable bases that are in stock and ready to ship. Products include the company’s popular Prodigy, S-Cape and Symmetry series. Retailers can even mix their favorite adjustable bases with bed frames, ornamental beds, mattress protectors, and other FBG products.

2. Factory Direct – The Factory Direct domestic program gives customers the opportunity for complete customization – from introductory to feature-rich products – with short lead times on LTL orders. Dealers can get preferred pricing by purchasing pallet quantities directly from the company’s domestic factories.

3. Container Direct – The Container Direct program offers innovative models – including a full line of foldable adjustable bases – in container quantities. Backed by Leggett & Platt’s industry leading warranty and customer service, these models provide a great value for customers purchasing in large quantities.

King-sized Product Intros

When it comes to a good night’s sleep, comfort is king! With this in mind, FBG plans to introduce Single King variations of many of its most popular adjustable base designs at the upcoming Winter Market.

“Based on the tremendous response we’ve received to the Single King base in our Symmetry Series, we decided to make this option available with some of our other top-selling adjustable base models,” said O’Neill. “Consumers love that they no longer have to purchase two adjustable bases to accommodate a King-sized mattress.”

Prodigy 2.0+

FBG also has enhanced its beloved Prodigy base with added lumbar support and mechanical pillow tilt functions to create the new Prodigy 2.0+. These new options are complimented by an impressive list of standard features, which include:

• Capacitive touch remote and app with programmable positions, a sleep-timer, massage with wave and a gentle-wake alarm

• MicroHook™ mattress-retention system with proprietary gripping application to keep the mattress from sliding off the base (no retainer bar)

• USB hub with four charging ports conveniently located on each side of the base

• Under-bed lighting

• Heavy-duty height-adjustable legs

• Designed, engineered and assembled in the USA

To view these new adjustable base offerings or to learn more about the custom shipping options, stop by the Fashion Bed Group showroom in Las Vegas (Space #B1326) during Winter Market or visit www.fashionbedgroup.com or www.LPAdjustableBases.com.

About Fashion Bed Group

Fashion Bed Group (FBG) is a division of globally diversified Leggett & Platt®, Incorporated, and is one of the premier providers of bedding accessory products to the U.S. retail community. FBG is committed to delivering innovative, high-performance products at an exceptional value and offers a complete range of adjustable bases, bed frames, bedding support products and sleep accessories, along with an expanding array of casual furniture options. FBG products are available in retail furniture, department and bedding stores nationwide, as well as through online retailers. For additional information, please visit www.fashionbedgroup.com.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is a diversified manufacturer (and member of the S&P 500) that conceives, designs, and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes, automobiles, and offices. The 134-year-old company (founded in 1883) is made of 13 business units, 22,000 employee-partners and 120 facilities located in 19 countries. Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S. producer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) components for home furniture and work furniture; d) adjustable beds; e) carpet cushion; f) high-carbon drawn steel wire; and g) bedding industry machinery. For more information, visit www.leggett.com.

###