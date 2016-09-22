If you’re sleepy

Researchers at the University of Adelaide in Adelaide, Australia, examined the food intake and sleep habits of more than 1,800 men over the course of a year. They found that those who ate a high-fat diet were more likely to face daytime sleepiness and three times more likely to have sleep apnea, according to an April 27 article on MedicalDaily.com. The study results were published in the journal Nutrients.