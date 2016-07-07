How To Train Your Brain to Improve Concentration

During the workday, distractions run rampant—phone calls, emails, interactions with vendors, employees and shoppers. To counteract these productivity speed bumps, try these three tips, offered by David Rock and reported by Nadia Goodman in Entrepreneur.com. Rock is co-founder of the NeuroLeadership Institute and author of “Your Brain at Work.”

Do creative work first. Typically, people begin their days with mindless work and build up to tougher tasks. It actually should be the opposite, Rock says. “Every decision we make tires the brain,” he says. “An hour into doing your work, you’ve got a lot less capacity than (at the beginning).” Tackle tasks that require creativity or concentration first thing.

Allocate your time deliberately. In his research, Rock has found that people truly focus for only about six hours a week. “You want to be really diligent with what you put into those hours,” he says. Know when you do your best work—whether in the morning or late at night—and work on more difficult tasks during those times. (By the way, Rock’s studies show that 90% of people do their best thinking outside the office.)