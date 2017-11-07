On the first day of Christmas my true love gave me a mattress

BY GERRY MORRIS

Retailers can show consumers that mattresses make great gifts (and they are way more practical than turtle doves)

It’s hard to believe the holidays are again rapidly approaching. I, like probably many of you, have begun contemplating what to get my true love and even wondering what my true love may get me. Doing a little research, I started thinking about something traditional. Quickly my mind went to the popular standard, “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” which is no coincidence because I’ve been hearing it in every store since Labor Day. Come to find out, retailers have pushed Christmas so far forward they’ve leapfrogged the current season: All the decorations, gifts, lights and trees retailers have on display are actually for Christmas of 2018! But I jest—and digress.

With the exception of golden rings, when I surveyed “The Twelve Days” for ideas, I came up empty—no ideas for what to give or even get. Nothing against leaping lords or turtle doves, but, it seems to me, the song could use a little updating.

So, here’s a stab at it. I started by rewriting the first verse: “On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me a top-quality comfortable split-king mattress on individually adjustable bases.” I’m still working on the phrasing, but what do you think?

Thinly veiled within my attempt at a little holiday humor is the concept of giving mattresses as gifts and encouraging consumers to think of mattress sets as wonderful presents because they are—along with all the other great accessory items that enhance the sleeping experience. Can you think of better gifts for family, friends and other loved ones? Or for a couple to give to themselves? While giving a mattress set to a friend may sound peculiar, consider a newlywed couple or young adult going off to school. Joining together with others, a mattress can be a wonderful gift in many circumstances.

The gift that keeps on giving

A mattress truly is a gift that keeps on giving. While many presents “wow” recipients initially, most don’t live up to expectations after the newness wears off. But the life-enhancing benefits of a quality mattress last for years.

So, how would a mattress retailer go about communicating the mattress-as-gift message? A great way to start is for retail sales associates to use the social media platform of their choice (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.). Sales, discounts and promotions are fine, but only when mixed with positive messages that give people a glimpse of what life could be like if they were sleeping on top-quality products.

Here are some talking points you can put into your own words, not only for social media messages but also in conversations with shoppers, friends and family.

Mattresses make dreams come true! It’s not just a catchy phrase—research shows that getting deeply restorative sleep on a comfortable, supportive mattress can better enable you to fulfill your dreams because you wake up each day physically, intellectually and emotionally renewed. In this improved state, we

are more efficient and productive and better equipped to interact with family, colleagues and others. What better gift can you give a loved one—or yourself? Did you know? Every month, the average person spends 10 days sleeping on a mattress. We all understand that daily vitamins, exercise and healthy meal choices have a cumulative beneficial effect. The positive effects of sleep over time may have even more dramatic impacts on our health, wellness and appearance. It’s especially important for children to sleep on quality mattresses as they grow and develop. What better gift can you give your family? Give a gift that has real value. The true value of a mattress is how it can make us feel. A quality mattress offers a direct path to a deep foundation of happiness and sense of well-being. Restorative sleep has a positive effect on almost every aspect of our lives. If you haven’t tried a new mattress recently, you will be amazed by the levels of support and comfort and the luxurious feels of the covers. Get one for yourself and give one to a loved one!

Sparking the idea

While it may not be an option for many people to go around buying mattresses for others, sleep accessories make excellent gifts. And, understanding that most people want to pick out their own mattresses, a gift certificate toward the purchase is an excellent option.

The larger point is to plant the seeds to motivate people to consider the possibilities of sleep-related gifts. Be creative and come up with your own messages. Keep in mind that the key to making those messages effective is to tap into emotion using language and lifestyle images showing people sleeping well and living happy, healthy lifestyles. Remember, you get what you ask for: Using discounts, sales and promotions results in shoppers looking for value. Giving them a glimpse of how much better their lives could be if they were sleeping on a top-quality mattress is more likely to prompt them to buy products to have the same experience.

Don’t stop there. The main point of this column is to get you—and consumers—to think of mattresses and sleep accessories as some of the best products for gift giving, regardless of the occasion. Why not put out enticing messages year-round? Birthdays, graduations, weddings, births—the possibilities are endless.

I’ll leave you with this final message: ’Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse—that’s because they were all dreaming of sugarplums on their new, comfortable mattresses!

Sleep well and help others do the same!

Gerry Morris is an author, consultant and training coach with more than 20 years of experience in the mattress industry. To learn more about him and to buy his books, including the new “Mattress Matters,” visit SellMoreBeds.com. Morris’ Inner Spring training company has a strategic partnership with The Furniture Training Co. to offer a premium online training course, “Sell More Mattresses with Gerry Morris.” For more information, check FurnitureTrainingCompany.com.