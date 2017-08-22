Forecast: Mattress sales to continue gains in 2017, 2018

U.S. mattress sales are expected to grow a bit more robustly in 2017 and 2018 than they did in 2016—itself a rather solid year, according to the latest ISPA Mattress Industry Forecast.

Released in June, the mattress industry forecast for 2017 (paywall for non-ISPA members) from the International Sleep Products Association calls for a 3.5% increase in the number of mattresses and foundations shipped and a 4.5% gain in the wholesale dollar value of those units when compared with 2016 numbers. The average unit price is expected to grow by 1%.

In 2018, ISPA forecasts a 4% gain in the number of units shipped and a 5.5% increase in the value of those shipments. Notably, the forecasted units to be shipped in 2018 would exceed 2005 levels, the highest number of units shipped historically. The AUP is expected to rise 1.5% that year.

Fueling the expected growth in the U.S. mattress industry are gains in real disposable income, a continued recovery in the housing sector and an increased demand for furniture, according to the report.