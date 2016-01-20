Forever Foundations Introduces New Bed Foundation Accessories

NEWS RELEASE

FOREVER FOUNDATIONS INTRODUCES A FULL LINE OF BED FOUNDATION ACCESSORIES AT THE LAS VEGAS MARKET

‘WE ARE RE-INVENTING THE FOUNDATION ‘TO MAKE IT YOURS!’

December 8, 2015 – Irvine, CA – Leveraging off of the exploding growth of the mattress / bedding accessories market, offering total sleep solutions to retailers and consumers, Forever Foundations is now introducing a comprehensive line up of foundation accessories which moves the company from a commodity bed frame provider to the developer of a total bed support, storage and modern lifestyle base for premium and mainstream mattresses and bedding.

“We feel that we are re-inventing the mattress foundation and support concept by offering mattress retailers a value-packed foundation program no one else is offering. We are now featuring accessories for the foundation which allow the consumer to customize the foundation to their personal lifestyle and needs,” states Dennis Rodgers, President of California-based Forever Foundation. “Just as what has transpired over the past few years with pillows, encasements and the adjustable bases, we offer an opportunity for a larger retailer ticket and a more satisfied consumer. We know that “What’s Under the Bed” can be as important as the mattress itself for comfort, support and performance. Having confidence in a total sleep system really does begin with the foundation, and now we are able to offer a full array of options and accessories to the foundation.

“Our expanded selection of Forever Foundations under our ‘We Fill the Gap’ program allows us to offer retailers and their customers a middle priced and higher margin attachment foundation program. This allows the retailer to offer consumers a ‘Good’, ‘Better’, ‘Best’ solution to match the sale of the mattress. We become part of the ‘total solution’, joining the overall experience of selecting the right mattress, top-of-bed pillows, protection systems, and linens to the better choice for supporting the mattress with a Forever Foundation,” says Rodgers.

Rodgers points out that Forever Foundations will be showing this broad array of additional foundation accessories and enhancements to retailers at the Las Vegas Market SSA Showroom, C-1565, integrating all of the choices and optional features now available. “It allows a retailer to package a total sleep system for the consumer,” says Rodgers. The optional accessories and choices also open the door to working with mattress manufacturers to offer a custom-designed OEM program to create added-value bed support systems. Finally, this broad selection allows Forever Foundation to reach out to consumers directly with selected products and pricing via a new e-commerce site to come online in the near future.

A Whole Host of New Product Accessories

Forever Foundations will introduce a new motion-activated, under-the-bed- illumination light system. Step out of bed at night and on goes the gentle warm light. The company will also feature their new snap-on power strip with USB ports, which will attach to any part of the Forever Foundations frame. According to Rodgers, this offers flexibility to the consumer, who can attach the power strip to her Forever Foundation wherever she chooses, and she can even have as many power strips she wants.

After extensive consumer feedback and product research, Forever Foundations will now introduce the company’s new under the bed drawer. The heavily constructed drawers can be attached to the Forever Foundation easy and quickly with no tools. A customer can place as many as six drawers under a queen size bed.

Also after two years of product testing and dialogue with retailers and consumers, Forever Foundations is offering a designer slip-on cover. “We will be showing two color choices, but open to discussions about offering customized textile options,” says Rodgers. “The cover provides a fashion-finish to this powerful steel frame/ foundation system.”

The company will also feature a choice of 10-inch and 5-inch legs offering the opportunity to make the frame either higher or lower depending on the height of the mattress and the consumer’s wants.

Forever Foundations is keenly aware of the direct-to-consumer movement and the introduction of lower priced mattresses to a younger, online audience. “We are introducing a inventory purchase program that will significantly allow more aggressive flexibility in retail pricing along with an simple drop-ship program for retailers who want to sell our products without tying up a lot of inventory stock. We are also looking at how to work with direct-to-consumer convenience marketers who would benefit from a sturdy, all-in-one bedframe, foundation, platform bed and storage system in one easy-to-ship, and easy-to-assemble package.

For more information, please visit: www.foreverfoundations.com

PH: 949-752-2590 FAX: 949-474-4459

###