Free Google Nest With New Nectar Beds

Resident launches new Nectar models with higher price tags and a free Google Nest Hub.

In May, San Francisco-based Resident, a distributor of digitally native bed brands and other home goods, launched two mattress models — Nectar Premier and Nectar Premier Copper — sold with a free Google Nest Hub with Sleep Sensing.

“Nectar’s mission is to give people the sleep quality they deserve. We’re proud to have been able to become Google’s exclusive sleep partner and give our customers a bundle that unlocks great sleep,” said Gil Efrati, Resident chief marketing officer. “The superior technology of our mattresses coupled with Google’s innovative sleep-sensing technology will give our customers everything they need to elevate their sleep.”

The new beds are sold online and at retail stores. They reach some higher price points for the brand at $899 to $1,599 for the Premier memory foam mattress, and $1,299 to $1,999 for the Premier Copper memory foam mattress (queen sizes, mattress only). The copper model has metal thread in the ticking and 4 inches of gel memory foam in the comfort layer. It’s the company’s highest profile bed at 14 inches.

Resident also announced it had secured $130 million in Series B funding in January, which it is investing in further new product development, marketing, and brand partnerships such as the one with Google.

“Our recent funding enabled us to expand our most popular Nectar offering with the addition of two premium mattresses that our consumers have been asking for,” said Eric Hutchinson, a company founder and co-chief executive officer.