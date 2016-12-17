Generation Z Enters the Workforce with Ambition

Gen Z is about to hit the workforce. Here’s the scoop on a generation that blends old-school values with the digital world:

Look out, retailers: Here comes Generation Z, born between 1995 and 2009, and about to enter the workplace with a bang. According to a survey by Monster.com, an employment website based in Weston, Massachusetts, here’s what makes this generation unique and how employers can attract, retain and engage this rising group of employees.

Gen Z doesn’t merely think outside the box—it throws it away entirely. As it strives to re-invent norms, Gen Z will be attracted to careers that have both purpose and pragmatism. And yet, it’s more altruistic than the workforce before it: The survey found 74% of Gen Z believe jobs should have a greater meaning than just bringing home a paycheck.

As it strives to re-invent norms, Gen Z will be attracted to careers that have both purpose and pragmatism. And yet, it’s more altruistic than the workforce before it: The survey found 74% of Gen Z believe jobs should have a greater meaning than just bringing home a paycheck. Gen Z is driven by money and ambition. Entrepreneurship is a major priority, with 76% of this group seeing themselves as the owners of their careers, driving their own professional advancement. Nearly half (49%) want to have their own business, compared with 32% across all working generations.

Entrepreneurship is a major priority, with 76% of this group seeing themselves as the owners of their careers, driving their own professional advancement. Nearly half (49%) want to have their own business, compared with 32% across all working generations. Gen Z has drive and ambition. It differs from millennials by valuing benefits and security that traditionally have been associated with boomers and Gen X, such as health insurance (70%), a competitive salary (63%) and a boss they respect (61%).

Optimizing Gen Z’s power to transform industry relies on keeping this group motivated: