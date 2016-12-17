Generation Z Enters the Workforce with Ambition

Gen Z is about to hit the workforce. Here’s the scoop on a generation that blends old-school values with the digital world:
Look out, retailers: Here comes Generation Z, born between 1995 and 2009, and about to enter the workplace with a bang. According to a survey by Monster.com, an employment website based in Weston, Massachusetts, here’s what makes this generation unique and how employers can attract, retain and engage this rising group of employees.
- Gen Z doesn’t merely think outside the box—it throws it away entirely. As it strives to re-invent norms, Gen Z will be attracted to careers that have both purpose and pragmatism. And yet, it’s more altruistic than the workforce before it: The survey found 74% of Gen Z believe jobs should have a greater meaning than just bringing home a paycheck.
- Gen Z is driven by money and ambition. Entrepreneurship is a major priority, with 76% of this group seeing themselves as the owners of their careers, driving their own professional advancement. Nearly half (49%) want to have their own business, compared with 32% across all working generations.
- Gen Z has drive and ambition. It differs from millennials by valuing benefits and security that traditionally have been associated with boomers and Gen X, such as health insurance (70%), a competitive salary (63%) and a boss they respect (61%).
Optimizing Gen Z’s power to transform industry relies on keeping this group motivated:
- The digital-native nature of Gen Z means it’s accustomed to rapidly and constantly changing environments and stimulators. That means employers will need to maintain a focus on its core values to keep these new workers inspired. This includes money/pay (70%), the ability to pursue their passion (46%) and the challenges/excitement of the job (39%).
- Gen Z’s potential to change the way people work is in its comfort and immersion in mobile technologies. This means constant communication and innovation. According to the survey, Gen Z believes technology allows it to be more productive (57%) and mobile (45%). And, 39% see smartphones as essential and 37% rely on laptops. These tools enable Gen Zers to be “always on” while determining their own schedules and creating tailor-made paths to success.
- Focus on employer branding—Gen Z is paying attention now. Before it enters the workforce in mass, employers need to define and communicate who this group is, its purpose and what makes it unique. It is vital that these qualities are accurately and consistently communicated across social media channels, employer review sites and other platforms.
