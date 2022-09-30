GhostBed Unveils New Customer Service Center

GhostBed has opened a new customer service center at its headquarters in Plantation, Florida. The 7,500-square-foot center is dedicated to responding quicker and more efficiently to customers, including those who purchased products directly from GhostBed or through its retail partner base.

The new center is open 18 hours a day, seven days a week. It’s team of 60 mattress professionals can help educate consumers on the best mattress for them, problem solve, or direct shoppers to the nearest retail store to test a mattress before purchasing.

“Customer service is a key strategic asset that our brand has always been known for,” said Alan Hirschhorn, executive vice president of GhostBed. “In addition to making great mattresses, we want to make sure we can continue to provide the world-class customer service necessary to compete and win in the current marketplace. By having this new and modern, state-of-the-art facility, we fulfill that promise we make to all our customers.”

The company needed the new center to allow for additional space for its growing marketing, finance and operations departments at its existing corporate offices, according to the news release.