GhosteBed will Showcase New Pillow, Tech & Design Features to Its Venus Williams Collection at Summer Las Vegas Market

Las Vegas Market News Release

PLANTATION, Fla. – GhostBed, a leading online mattress retailer and manufacturer of boxed beds, is adding tech and design innovation to its 13-inch “Volley” and 14-inch “Serve” SKUs in its Venus Williams collection, and adding a pillow option for retailers. All the products will be featured at the summer Las Vegas Market from July 24th to 28th.

The six-model Venus Williams collection was designed to promote recovery, performance and health through its proprietary FIT (far infrared technology). In addition to the Venus FIT layer, the mattresses also feature an eco-friendly cover made from recycled plastic bottles and GhostBed’s proprietary bio-foam layer – combining the comfort and cooling associated with GhostBed with the advanced sleep technology of far infrared.

With three hybrid and three all-foam models, the collection caters to direct-to-consumer and wholesale audiences. The tech and design changes include adding a laminated FR solution instead of a traditional sock, which enhances the feel and performance of the ticking, and changes in the tailoring detail, such as a deeper waterfall design, which improves mattress recovery.

The hybrid pillow, which is filled with a premium blend of memory foam, latex and fiber, will feature the same cover as the mattresses in the Venus Williams collection to complement the line. The combination of materials ensures a consistent shape, helping to alleviate any pressure and provide constant support.

“We have been working very closely with our dealers since the line was introduced earlier this year. They wanted a pillow with many of the mattress features to complement the collection, and they provided important suggestions in the design and technology we use in the line,” said Alan Hirschhorn, executive vice president of GhostBed.

With seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon titles and four Olympic gold medals, tennis champion Venus Williams is one of the most accomplished and inspiring women in the history of sports. In addition to her athletic success, Williams parlayed her fine-tuned business acumen with her healthy competitive spirit into two successful design ventures: lifestyle and fashion-forward activewear brand EleVen by Venus Williams and full-service commercial and residential interior design firm V Starr. Williams holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Indiana University East and an Associate of Science in Fashion Design from The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.

GhostBed’s parent company, Nature’s Sleep, has been a mattress industry leader for more than 15 years, focusing on high-quality, low-cost sleep products. With expert craftsmanship and superior materials designed for comfort and durability, GhostBed offers an affordable alternative in the online mattress marketplace. With a laser beam focus on customer service and satisfaction, GhostBed ships in 24 hours from 15 coast-to-coast distribution points in the U.S. and two distribution points in Canada. www.ghostbed.com