Giving Thanks This Holiday Season

This holiday season — and every day — I am grateful for our talented publications team.

Like editors before me, I periodically like to use this column to acknowledge and thank the members of the publications staff of the International Sleep Products Association. What better time than the holidays—a time of remembering the blessings in our lives—to say thank you for their commitment, hard work and can-do attitude every day of the year.

There are seven of us who handle the advertising, circulation, editorial and production of Sleep Savvy, as well as its sister magazine BedTimes. In addition to producing 20 magazines a year, the team maintains two websites, is active on social media and travels to numerous markets and shows throughout the year. Needless to say, we are a busy crew.

I feel privileged to work with such talented women, including Kerri Bellias, vice president of sales, and Debbie Robbins, advertising production manager, who keep the magazines in the black. Managing editor Beth English, with us now for two years, contributes her keen editorial and creative skills to each page. Barbara Nelles serves as content and digital editor, deftly managing both the Sleep Savvy and BedTimes websites (SleepSavvyMagazine.com and BedTimesMagazine.com, respectively), along with the publications’ social media presence.

Creative director Stephanie Belcher, who has been with Sleep Savvy since its launch in 2002, brings accomplished, stylish design to each issue. And Mary Rulli works diligently as our circulation manager to make sure every magazine is delivered in a timely manner.

The publications team is fortunate to work with seasoned freelance writers and editors Lissa Coffey, Gary James, Gerry Morris, Julie A. Palm, Phillip M. Perry, Cindy Sheaffer and others who bring expertise, insight and engaging articles to our pages.

And, of course, I am grateful to work with the ISPA staff in Alexandria, Virginia. The leadership team of Catherine Lyons, Mary Helen Rogers and Ryan Trainer always is available to provide encouragement and guidance.

It’s a pleasure to work with such professionals and I think we work very well together. Producing magazines is complicated and sometimes messy—with unexpected twists (and there are many!) and last-minute changes. But this group faces these bumps with grace and industriousness.

During this season of gratitude, I’m blessed to be associated with genuine, conscientious and generous co-workers. How about the people you work with? Have you told them lately how much you appreciate them?

Happy holidays!