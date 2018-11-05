Giving Thanks

6 ways to show your customers how much you value them

Without customers, you have no business. It’s as simple as that. Given this fact, it’s nice to go beyond the “thank you” you offer as shoppers head out the store door post-purchase or click “Place Order.”

There are a number of meaningful ways you can say thanks, without busting your budget. Here are a half-dozen that will show shoppers how much you value them:

Thank-you notes: A personalized, handwritten note is a gracious gesture. It can come from the company owner, store manager or retail sales associate. Depending on your sales volume, you may be able to send one to every customer. Other retailers may want to prioritize sending notes to repeat customers or those who purchase more than a certain dollar amount. You can include the notes as part of a gift bag or send them a few days after the mattress has been delivered.

Video message: "If you want to take things a step further, try recording a personalized thank-you video for your customers. The great part of videos is that it's impossible to fake being personal. The customer knows how much time you've really put in," suggests Sarah Chambers in a July blog post for Shopify, a retailer services provider based in Ottawa, Ontario. Send a video as a quick post-purchase thanks or even a few months later to include a bit of advice, like how to spot-clean the mattress or a reminder to turn it regularly. A Sleep Savvy editor recently ordered a portable tire inflator and after it was delivered, received a video thank-you from the company that included step-by-step instructions for its use.

Gift bags: A gift bag left on the bed after delivery is a memorable touch that will set your store apart. Be imaginative: Items like chocolates, mints, a small scented candle, chamomile tea bags and even a pamphlet of sleep tips all show you appreciate your customers' business and want them to get a great night's sleep on their new mattress. Tuck in necessary items like copies of their warranty and your return policy — sweet treat softens the legalese.

Package inserts: E-commerce retailers can distinguish themselves and add a personal touch to the delivery of boxed beds if you include something special along with the mattress. If you're an e-commerce retailer, include an unexpected surprise. A sleep-related item like an eye mask is a logical choice, but it could be an item that ties to your brand name or ethos, too. Get creative!

Discounts: A coupon for a future purchase of a mattress for the kids' room or a set of sheets will help build repeat business and reiterate your appreciation of their business. Include coupons or discount codes in your handwritten thank-you note, in the gift bag left after delivery, within the bed box or as part of a post-sale email.

“Writing copy for your coupons can be a bit tricky, because you don’t want to come off as trying to make a sale, or overly pushy,” Chambers says. She suggests using phrases like “Just for you,” “As a thank you,” “A customer perk for you!” or “For our loyal customers.”