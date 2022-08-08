GNG Group Completes Work on Mattress Manufacturing Facility

An eight-month project to create a new 40,000-square-foot factory and warehouse in West Yorkshire, England, is now fully operationally, enabling the mattress division of GNG Group to increase mattress production capacity by more than 300 percent.

The £1.75m investment is expected to create at least another 20 jobs this year and 30 more in 2023.

GNG Group, which manufactures performance foam products for the healthcare, sports, safety, consumer and contract mattress sectors, has seen rapid expansion in recent years, particularly in its medical and consumer mattress division, which includes the Komfi vacuum-packed mattress brand.

In response to ongoing demand, it has relocated from a 25,000 -square-foot manufacturing site in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, England, to the newly refurbished facility in Normanton, West Yorkshire, England, regenerating the site that lay dormant for years.

In line with the company’s commitment to finding environmentally friendly solutions, the new factory and warehouse is equipped with low-energy lighting. Solar power and electric forklift trucks will be introduced soon. Having achieved carbon neutral certification in 2019, GNG is planning additional investment in machinery to maximize production and efficiency to further reduce its carbon footprint.

Darren Potterton, group managing director, is spearheading the company’s expansion. “With a heritage of more than 40 years, GNG has established itself as a leading name in British-made mattresses, serving the UK market and expanding its presence internationally,” Potterton said. “Not only do we have a number of popular brands within our portfolio, we have also become one of the largest indirect suppliers of medical mattresses to the NHS, based on our reputation for quality and service.

“Given our expertise in the sector, combined with a skilled in-house product development team and the latest equipment, the mattress division is in a strong position to build on our position in the market with our new dedicated manufacturing facility giving us significant additional capacity,” he continued. “At a time of huge disruption and uncertainty within the global supply chain, we are finding that more customers here are turning to a British manufacturer they can rely on, so it’s more important than ever that we are able to continue to provide fast and efficient lead times.” The Komfi mattress brand was relaunched in the UK in 2020, which resulted in a 70 percent increase in sales, according to Stuart Hibbert, sales director, GNG. “Following our acquisition of The Foam Company earlier this year, we have also expanded our range with the addition of the Sonlevo brand,” Hibbert said. “It’s a really exciting time for the business, and this latest investment will enable us to continue to drive the market forward by improving standards in product innovation and performance, including providing eco-friendly alternatives to traditional mattresses.”