Gold Bond Adds New Low-Profile Version of Its Two-Sided Venice Mattress Models

NEWS RELEASE

HARTFORD, Conn. – Independent bedding manufacturer, Gold Bond, added a new two-sided, low-profile Venice SKU to its collection of innerspring mattress sets to better meet the needs of consumers looking for lower-profile sleep products.

At 12 inches, the new “Venice Low Profile” model features GOTS-certified organic wool, natural FR fiber and 100-percent natural Talalay latex. Talalay latex, the purest and most durable latex in sleep technology, is hypoallergenic, toxin-free, dust mite resistant, mold- and mildew-free and protein-free.

To make the Venice models more durable and comfortable, each features Leggett & Platt’s 1057 Bolsa® with Quantum Edge® encased coils, which provide support all the way to the edge of the bed and what Gold Bond deems as the “finest encased coil spring unit in America.” The units can also be used with an adjustable bed base.

“Larger mattress models can be overwhelming in height for some consumers, so we wanted to provide something more accessible,” said Robert Naboicheck, CEO of Gold Bond. “While the trend in mattresses has been bigger and plusher, we added this low-profile model for people who want the comfort of a luxurious mattress at a more accessible height.”

The new Venice Low Profile model is available in plush, firm and XX firm – a special extra firm comfort level created by Gold Bond. It retails from $1,699 to $1,999 in queen.

Founded in 1899, Gold Bond is one of the nation’s largest, family-operated, independent mattress, specialty sleep and futon manufacturers. The company is a leader in mattress manufacturing techniques and has more than a century of experience bringing product innovations, high manufacturing standards and executive leadership to the industry. Gold Bond currently ships to 40 states and five countries, and its products are available in more than 500 showrooms. For more information, visit www.goldbondmattress.com.