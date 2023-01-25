Gold Bond Dealers Realize Increased Sales with New Demographic Group

Gold Bond’s Buckingham Collection appeals to 30- to 45-year-olds.

Hartford, Connecticut-based Gold Bond Mattresses said its retailers are seeing a market bright spot with 30- to 45-year-olds. This age group is more highly compensated and willing to spend more for a better night’s sleep that improves their daily performance, according to a news release.

“They are in a position where they can and want to invest in their homes,” said Gold Bond CEO Robert Naboicheck. “More importantly, when it comes to mattresses, they have been brought up in an environment where sleep was better explained as being something that will help them perform better — at work and play.”

As a result, Gold Bond is leaning into its Buckingham and Venice collections, which are part of the Sacro support line. The collections have several different mattress choices with different comfort feels. They all include Leggett & Platt’s 1057 Bolsa with Quantum Edge encased coils, which provide support to the edge of the bed. The units can also be used with an adjustable bed base.

Mattresses include GOTS-certified organic wool, natural FR fiber and 100% natural Talalay latex. Known as the purest and most durable latex, Talalay latex is hypoallergenic, toxin-free, dust-mite resistant, mold- and mildew-free, and protein-free. Collections range in price from $1,199 to $3,499 in queen.

“Our dealers have been telling us that our more premium products, like Buckingham and Venice, are selling more briskly than ever because the 35- to 45-year-olds want a better quality, feature-enhanced product,” Naboicheck said. “There is so much industry chatter about the value and lower price points. Value is certainly important at all price points, but that doesn’t need to mean cheap. Nonetheless, our dealers are seeing something different in their markets — stronger demand for premium mattresses.”