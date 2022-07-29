Gold Bond’s Natural Support 2.0 Line Caters to Youth

Hartford, Connecticut-based Gold Bond bedding manufacturer designed its Natural Support 2.0 collection of juvenile mattresses for today’s active youth, using the same materials found in the company’s adult mattresses.

Composed of American-made raw materials and organic cotton fabric with copper-infused thread, the eco-friendly line of mattresses conforms to younger individuals’ bodies and provides various health benefits.

“Sleep is a very important part of your child’s mental and physical health because it allows their mind and body to rest and recover. Having the right mattress for them is crucial, which is why we developed the Natural Support 2.0 collection,” said Robert Naboicheck, chief executive officer. “Each mattress was created to ensure the right level of firmness and support to provide superior spinal alignment. They were also created with children’s health in mind, with antimicrobial, hypoallergenic, dust mite-resistant properties and no VOCs.”

The full-sized mattresses incorporate a 364-coil spring system, with a 12.75-gauge innerspring Bonnell coil unit. Six different models are available: 200 Firm, 300 Plush, 400 Super Soft, 500 Gel, 600 Vytex Latex and 700 Nano Coil. To add a personal touch, several trim colors are offered, including blue, pink and lime green.

Each mattress can also be used with a conventional box spring, bunk beds or platform beds, adding another level of convenience. They retail from $399 to $799.