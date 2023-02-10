Headline: Rand Ledbetter Retires After Long Career, Herculite Products

NEWS RELEASE

Rand Ledbetter

Rand Ledbetter will retire after 30 years in the textile industry, with two decades spent working at Herculite Products Inc., a supplier of technical fabrics for the mattress industry.

Ledbetter served as a well-known and well-respected member of the Herculite team, as well as a leader in the larger industrial textile community.

In his role as Herculite’s Western regional sales manager, Ledbetter worked tirelessly supporting the company’s mission to help customers grow their business, allowing the Emigsville, Pennsylvania-based company to expand its presence on the West Coast.

Ledbetter said he plans to spend more time with his wife and extended family. He is also looking forward to being more involved at his church and pursuing other ministry opportunities related to his faith.