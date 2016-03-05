The High Cost of Better Sleep

NEWS RELEASE

THE HIGH COST OF POOR SLEEP

New Better Sleep Council Research Shows Economic Cost of Sleep Loss in the Billions

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia – March 3, 2016 – American adults spend more than $5 billion annually trying to compensate for poor sleep, according to new research from the Better Sleep Council (BSC).

Eighty-two percent of American adults report at least one night a week where they don’t get a good night’s sleep, while more than six out of 10 say they’re not sleeping well three or more nights per week. More than half of Americans say they drink at least one – at minimum – extra cup of coffee, soda or energy drink to compensate for lost sleep. Considering that half of the population (or more than 123 million people) buy coffee, soft drinks or energy drinks, and by using the average price of those items, we can estimate over a year the tally tops $5 billion.*

To put that in perspective, despite record spending on the 2016 presidential campaign, Americans spend roughly the same on coffee and other drinks to help us stay awake as the anticipated $5 billion the candidates will spend in this year’s presidential campaign.

The problem of lost sleep is particularly acute when daylight saving time goes into effect. While poor sleep’s negative impact on productivity and safety is well known, the potential economic cost has not received as much attention. The BSC found six out of 10 Americans need at least one day or more to recover from losing an hour of sleep when we shift to daylight saving time, while about half of those need at least three days. Factor in the compensatory drink purchases by the reported number of recovery days, and the economic cost related to daylight saving time alone nears $300 million.**

“Clearly, poor sleep has a cost both in terms of people’s physical well-being and how they try to make up for it,” said Terry Cralle, RN, certified clinical sleep educator and a BSC spokesperson. “While many people believe there’s a quick fix when you lose sleep, the real solution is taking steps toward better sleep habits.”

The BSC encourages several simple strategies for dealing with sleep loss, including these three tips:

1. Schedule sleep just as you would work or exercise.

2. Go to bed 15 minutes early to help your body adjust to the time change gradually.

3. Do a bed check – if it isn’t comfortable or supportive, replace it.

For more information on getting a better night’s sleep, visit www.bettersleep.org.

About the BSC

The Better Sleep Council is the consumer-education arm of the International Sleep Products Association, the trade association for the mattress industry. With decades invested in improving sleep quality, the BSC educates consumers on the link between sleep and health, and the role of the sleep environment, primarily through www.bettersleep.org, partner support and consumer outreach.

*Formula for annual spend:

(A + B + C) * 52 = $5,867,230,487 or $6 billion

A = Average cost of coffee * % who drink to compensate * # of adults who do not sleep well 1+ nights a week

B = Average cost of soda * % who drink to compensate * # of adults who do not sleep well 1+ nights a week

C = Average cost of energy drink * % who drink to compensate * # of adults who do not sleep well 1+ nights a week

**Formula for economic impact of DST:

**((A + B + C) * D)) + ((A + B + C) * E)) + ((A + B + C) * F)) + ((A + B + C) * G)) = $256,783,875 or $300 million

A = Average cost of coffee * # of Americans who take X1 days to recover from DST

B = Average cost of soda * # of Americans who take X1 days to recover from DST

C = Average cost of energy drink * # of Americans who take X1 days to recover from DST

D = 1.5 (mean of 1-2 days)

E = 4.0 (mean of 3-5 days)

F = 4.0 (mean of 7 days)

G = 8.0 (estimate of > 7 days)

1 X = 1-2 or 3-5 or 7 or >7