High-end bedding lines to take spotlight at Las Vegas Market

Show has been moved to April 11-15 because of the Covid-19 pandemic

The British are coming. So is an enhanced CBD line. And high-end offerings touting natural materials and handcrafted details will abound.

Those are some of the new product directions set for the Las Vegas Market April 11-15 at the World Market Center, the first regular U.S. furniture and mattress market of the year. The industry traditionally launches its major new bedding lines at the January Las Vegas Market, but organizers have shifted the event to April because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sleep products manufacturers are looking ahead to their Las Vegas showings, but many already have begun to preview their new lines with virtual and in-factory events.

A review of some of the upcoming introductions reveals that showpiece lines will be in the spotlight.

E.S. Kluft & Co. is introducing new Kluft and Marshall lines “that embody each brand’s high-end luxury essence and comfortable style,” says Magali Castillo, vice president of marketing for the company, which has headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “We have worked on these new collections for almost a year to assure we offer consumers the best handcrafted bedding products made with the highest quality natural materials.”

Kluft also is introducing new Aireloom collections for that California lifestyle brand.

The British line is being introduced by Eclipse International, which is launching the Millbrook Beds collection. That United Kingdom brand features natural materials, including cotton, cashmere, and Angora and Hampshire wool, all sourced in the United Kingdom. The units are nested and pocket sprung with 6,000 to 8,000 coils. The collection of two-sided mattresses features hand side-stitching and hand-tufting.

Eclipse, based in North Brunswick, New Jersey, will import the two top models in queen and king size from its partner, Millbrook Bed Co., headquartered in Southampton, England. The mattresses will be sold with divan bases, with and without drawers.

Eclipse will import the same raw materials used in the top Millbrook Beds models to manufacture three other beds, which will be made in its Bedding Industries of America factories on the East Coast and West Coast.

The CBD introduction is from Princeton, New Jersey-based Therapedic International. The licensing group has refreshed its b-calm CBD line with CBD accessories that will boost the effect of the CBD and give retailers more talking points. The accessories also will give consumers a reason to return to the store to purchase refills, the company says.

Therapedic also is refreshing its traffic-building collection, Bravura, and showing models in its heavy-duty collection, TheraLuxeHD and TheraLuxe HD, as well as MemoryTouch Copper Hybrid models and Tommy Bahama mattresses.

Shifman Mattresses, a luxury manufacturer based in Newark, New Jersey, will increase marketing support and unveil enhanced styling for its American Heritage line, a 10-bed collection that delivers “one of the strongest luxury mattress programs available to regional and national retailers,” says Bill Hammer, president.

“We recognize the growing challenges for brick-and-mortar retailers and sales associates, so we made changes to American Heritage that can make the biggest impact — advertising and promotion to drive traffic year-round and easily digestible training that can be immediately put to use on the floor,” Hammer says.

The American Heritage collection includes 10 quilted or hand-tufted models with two-sided constructions, natural cotton comfort layers and individually wrapped coil systems. All models are compatible with adjustable bases. Queen sizes retail from $1,799 to $9,699.

Licensing group Spring Air International, headquartered in Chelsea, Massachusetts, is showing its new four-model Breathe by Spring Air collection of mattresses that provide protection from viruses and bacteria, which the company says fully rounds out its product assortment.

King Koil is revamping its Intimate program, which will include two new covers and upgraded specifications, including the addition of more natural materials. The company also will relaunch its Xtended Life mattress collection. Aimed at reinforcing the relationship between rest, renewal and luxury, the three-bed program has a new look, according to the manufacturer and licensing group.

The Avondale, Arizona-based company also will add new specifications and designs to iMotion by King Koil, a collection of adjustable bed bases that provides retailers with a premium option for the category. And King Koil will show a new split-king retail display for its Smartlife Mattress line, which is designed to adjust to body shape, weight, sleep position and consumer preferences.

Diamond Mattress, a producer based in Compton, California, is seeking growth in new categories for the company. Its Generations collection will debut in the luxury category and will feature hand-tufting, details and craftsmanship that embody Diamond’s 80 years of manufacturing expertise, according to the company. The new Ethos collection, with natural and sustainable materials, reflects Diamond Mattress’ commitment to wellness and the environment, officials say.

Independent producer Symbol Mattress, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is showing its Tommie Copper, Luuf, SleepFresh and J Beckon lines.