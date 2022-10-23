High Point Market Fall ’22 Review: Day 1

Dave Perry and Waynette Goodson report on all the fun events and new products they’ve seen during their first two days at market, from the new sustainable Eco Range line for Silentnight to the luxury Arthur bed, in honor of the late Arthur Diamonstein, at Paramount Sleep.

Transcript

Dave Perry

Hey, Dave Perry, welcome to a sunny High Point. I’m with Waynette Goodson. It is a bright, sunny day in High Point. And the moods have been bright. Waynette, what have you seen that you liked?

Waynette Goodson

Well, the first thing I see that I like is look at all of the traffic around us. I mean, when you talk about market attendance this year, I’m going to say it, it feels almost like normal. Do you think we’re back up to normal?

Dave Perry

So this could be the new normal.

Waynette Goodson

New normal. What you’re seeing walking around us here. So, I love the normal. I love the attendance level and I love a new bed that I saw today for Silentnight. You know, we have our sustainability story. We have our little shout-out.

Waynette Goodson

We’ve got BedTimes Magazine. Yes, our sustainability conference is from November 16th to the 17th in Charlotte. And Silentnight has a new bed called it’s an eco range line. It has a cool-to-the-touch story because it’s made with tealsince fabric. And then it also is sustainable. It’s made with reprieve technology. So like 150 recycled bottles per bed or something like that Dave.

Waynette Goodson

So the sustainability story is coming on strong here at this October market. So what about you, my friend? What have you seen?

Dave Perry

Well, at AW Industries, which has the Silentnight brand, their theme is value. They’ve got 19 beds at under a thousand. And Paul Kale, the sales manager, says doorbusters are the key there. And speaking of, there’s promotional, but there’s also high-end at Paramount. We saw the Arthur event that salutes Arthur Diamonstein, the late of chairman of Paramount Sleep.

Dave Perry

$10,000 bed. Beautiful. Don’t you like that?

Waynette Goodson

I loved it because it had this beautiful 1930s art deco styling on the top and then it had like this sheen Lorax thread. So it actually glimmers a little bit. I mean, it’s a beautiful bed. Beautiful.

Dave Perry

And the barbecue was good there.

Waynette Goodson

Oh, the barbecue. They had the wine and cheese tasting. Yes, I remember that. That was excellent as well. They have impeccable taste at Paramount.

Dave Perry

They did. And then we wrapped up our day yesterday by saying farewell to Tom Conley, the long-time head of the High Point Market Authority. Big event there. Tom did a great job for the High Point Market and we joined the crowd saluting him. So we have had a slam-packed market so far.

Waynette Goodson

Slam- packed, so much fun and so much more to go because this is just the end of day one wrap-up we’ve got all day tomorrow. So, Dave, let’s put it together. Are you ready?

Dave Perry

Ready. Market on three.

Waynette Goodson

One, two, three.

Dave Perry

Market.