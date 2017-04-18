High Point Market: Gold Bond Holds Social Media Contest

NEWS RELEASE WRITTEN BY GOLD BOND AND PUBLISHED, UNEDITED, BY SLEEP SAVVY

HARTFORD, Conn., April 18, 2017 – Gold Bond will launch a social media contest in its showroom, located at M-610 of the International Home Furnishings Center, during the Spring High Point Furniture Market, April 22-26. The contest comes on the heels of a similar event held at the last market that received significant engagement from market attendees. Visitors will have the chance to win many fun prizes. Participants must follow Gold Bond on either of the company’s social media platforms including Facebook or Twitter in order to be considered for entry.

“Our online presence is continuing to grow and expand with our extended social media efforts and the addition of an online sales team,” said Skip Naboicheck, vice president of sales at Gold Bond. “With an ever-changing consumer, it is a strategic and exciting move for us.”

After showing proof of engagement, participants will be awarded three chocolate tokens for a chance at the Gold Bond “Going for Gold” slot machine. Prizes will be awarded based on the slot combination revealed. Possible winnings will include a golden chocolate bar, a floor sample, 10 percent or 15 percent off a future order or a custom-branded Gold Bond portable phone charger.

Participants who receive golden chocolate bars can “Scratch & Win.” Playing into the Gold Bond brand, each golden chocolate bar will have a scratch-off section that reveals either “winner” or “maybe next time.” The lucky holders of a “winning” golden bar will be entered to win a premium Gold Bond futon. The winner of the futon will be chosen randomly at the close of market and contacted via social media to claim their prize.

“Running from showroom to showroom can be exhausting, especially when the market venue is as large as High Point.” said Naboicheck. “We wanted to give our customers a break from the market madness and chance at some fun prizes.”

Founded in 1899, Gold Bond is one of the nation’s largest family-operated independent mattress, specialty sleep and futon manufacturers. The company is a leader in mattress manufacturing techniques and more than a century of experience bring product innovations, high manufacturing standards and executive leadership to the industry. Gold Bond products incorporate the latest comfort technologies in their futons and mattresses, such as Talalay Latex, encased coils and visco-elastic memory foam.

Gold Bond currently ships to 40 states and five countries, and its products are available in more than 500 retail showrooms. For more information, visit www.goldbondmattress.com.

