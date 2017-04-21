High Point Market: Gold Bond Premier Mattress Collection Redesigned and Upgraded

NEWS RELEASE WRITTEN BY GOLD BOND AND PUBLISHED, UNEDITED, BY SLEEP SAVVY 4/21/17

Upscale fabrics, higher coil counts, natural latex foam, organic wool take center stage in facelift

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Leading independent mattress manufacturer Gold Bond is boosting the comfort and support levels of its Premier Series, the company’s high-end innerspring mattress collection, by pumping up the encased coil count and by updating the fabric line to a more on-trend design. The redesigned line will be showcased at the Spring High Point Market April 22-26.

The overall upgrade includes enhanced fabrics quilted with organic wool and switches from high-resiliency urethane foam to natural latex in the upholstery. The two-sided mattress line will now feature the 1,100-pocketed coil Bolsa Spring unit with Quantum® Edge designed by Leggett & Platt for improved support.

In designing the series’ new look, Gold Bond worked closely with its ticking supplier Culp to create a heavy, upholstery grade fabric for the border and side panels giving the mattresses a stronger visual presence to attract shopping consumers. The borders, reminiscent of a heavy English gray flannel tweed, will give the Premier Series beds added panache on the retail showroom.

“The significant enhancement follows our philosophy of constantly improving and growing the Gold Bond brand,” said Robert Naboicheck, president of Gold Bond. “With the redesign of Premier, we plan to break through the sea of white boxes on retail floors. Not only are the mattresses attractive, but the updated innerspring coil construction delivers on our promise to provide supportive, comfortable beds.”

Available in firm, plush and European box pillow-top designs, the five-model series is priced to retail from $999 to $1,999 in queen. The updated Premier Series will be previewed in Gold Bond’s High Point showroom in the IHFC, space M-610.

Founded in 1899, Gold Bond is one of the nation’s largest family-operated independent mattress, specialty sleep and futon manufacturers. The company is a leader in mattress manufacturing techniques and more than a century of experience bring product innovations, high manufacturing standards and executive leadership to the industry.

Handcrafted in Connecticut with the majority of the raw material made in America, Gold Bond products incorporate the latest comfort technologies in their futons and mattresses, such as Talalay Latex, encased coils and visco-elastic memory foam.

Gold Bond currently ships to 40 states and five countries, and its products are available at more than 500 retail showrooms. For more information, visit www.goldbondmattress.com.

###