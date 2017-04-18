High Point Market: Therapedic’s Bravura Set to Steal the Show

NEWS RELEASE WRITTEN BY THERAPEDIC INTERNATIONAL AND PUBLISHED, UNEDITED, BY SLEEP SAVVY

HIGH POINT, March 24, 2017—In addition to its reputation for showcasing best-of-class home furnishings and bedding, the High Point Market has also been praised for bringing world-class musical entertainment to market as part of its Stars Under The Stars program.

But according to Gerry Borreggine, Therapedic president and CEO, the company has its own star-studded, musically inspired performance ready for retailers visiting the Therapedic showroom here the IHFC Building, M-607.

After previewing the Bravura line earlier in High Point and showing the full ensemble of sleep systems at the Las Vegas Market, the company is giving dealers here their first look at the entire line.

Commenting on Bravura’s earlier outstanding performances, Borreggine credits part of the line’s success to the fact that it is a full line, ranging from promotional goods and super hybrid-goods and topping out with a strong assortment of specialty goods.

Retailers responded to the depth and cohesiveness of the line, Borreggine explained, adding, “And they also gave us high marks for making this a musically-inspired line.”

Bravura, by definition, refers to a “brilliant style or technique in performance,” which Borreggine said serves to underscore and reinforce the fact that this family of sleep systems is musically inspired.

“That definition was constantly front and center my mind as we designed the line. In fact, even the graphics for the line showcase a musical theme,” Borreggine confirmed.

The logo is topped by an eighth note. The top-of-bed and labels feature a whimsically styled keyboard positioned under the Bravura logo.

Commenting on the depth and breadth of Bravura, Borreggine noted that there are three distinct “movements” to the line.

The first movement is the promotional or traffic line with musically-inspired names such as Prelude, Encore and Interlude. Retail pricing ranges from $599 to $1,099.

All the sleep systems features a perimeter coil-encased unit, which gives the beds a stronger edge and a truer sleeping surface. Another key benefit of this construction method is that there is virtually no roll-off when a sleeper lays on the very edge of the bed.

The second movement is the super-hybrid collection, which carries a starting retail of $1,099 and going up to $1,699. These models feature a beautiful stretch-knit cover with an elegant, scroll design that has an elaborate G-clef woven into the design.

Models here include ‘s Wonderful, a smooth top, Fascinating Rhythm, a quilt top, and Lullaby, Summertime and Rhapsody in Blue, all of which feature zippered covers.

The third and final movement is the specialty collection. In this line-up, which pays tribute to classic rock albums, there are two visco models and two talalay latex models. All models in the specialty collection feature either copper-infused visco, or copper-infused talalay latex. Here, the line opens with a suggested retail of $1,299 and can run as high as $3,999.

Specific models include Silk Degrees, with retails from $1,299 to $1,999; Moondance, with retails from $1,599-$2,499; Rubber Soul, with retails from $1,799-$2,999 and Summer Nights, with retails ranging from $1,999-$3,999.

“All the retailers that have seen the line tell us that the features, benefits and construction make Bravura a hit,” Borreggine said, adding, “And that, coupled with the marketing opportunities from the musical inspiration, are going to help put these sleep systems go to the top of the charts.”

Therapedic International is a recognized top ten mattress brand and sleep products manufacturer, operating on six continents, with over 50 licensees products under the Therapedic brand label. In addition to key channels of distribution for sleep sets including Top 100 retailers, Therapedic top-of-bed-products are sold exclusively through Bed Bath & Beyond.

